Sports briefs

Broncs bludgeon Camels

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team crushed Campbell County 95-66 in Gillette Friday night. The win improved the Broncs to 17-1 on the season and 4-0 in quadrant play.

Tristan Bower paced Sheridan with 29 points, which included seven 3-pointers. Gus Wright added 14 points, Parker Christensen and Sam Lecholat tallied 13 points apiece, and Dalton Gregory chipped in 10 points.

The Broncs jumped all over the Camels, leading 27-12 after one quarter and 45-26 at halftime. Sheridan put the game away with a 34-point third period.

The Broncs host Thunder Basin Saturday.

Lady Broncs drop road contest

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team fell to Campbell County 66-23 in Gillette Friday night. The loss dropped the Lady Broncs to 2-16 overall and 0-4 in quadrant play.

Mollie Morris and Callie Rafferty led Sheridan with four points apiece.

The Lady Broncs had trouble keeping pace from the opening tip as they trailed 29-6 at the end of the first quarter and 50-15 at halftime. Sheridan only managed to score four points in each of the last two frames.

The Lady Broncs host Thunder Basin Saturday.

Broncs swim strong at state

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team wrapped up its season at the state meet in Gillette Friday night. The Broncs finished 10th as a team with 48 points, while Laramie won the meet tallying 257 points.

Thomas Yates led Sheridan with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, as he clocked in at 57.67 seconds. Yates also touched 11th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.24.

Isaac Otto recorded a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.52. Emmett Potter placed eighth in 1-meter diving, accumulating 330 points, and Bryson Shosten touched 12th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:23.16.

The Broncs’ best relay finish occurred in the 200-yard freestyle relay — of Yates, Otto Walkara Robinson and Shosten — that clocked in at 1:37.40, placing eighth.

Sheridan dominates at regionals

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team concluded day one of regionals Friday in Gillette. The Broncs advanced 11 wrestlers into the semifinals.

Sheridan tallied a majority of its team points via pin. Nine of the 11 grapplers — Hunter Goodwin, Reese Osborne, Tyler Combridge, Hayden Crow, Drake deCastro, Brock Steel, Quinn Heyneman, Brenden Clem and Justin Vela — recorded a fall, while Rudy Osborne and Ethan Johnson advanced with a technical fall and a sudden victory, respectively.

The regional meet will come to a close Saturday.

Eagles drop game to Grizzlies

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team lost at Rocky Mountain 71-61 Friday night. The loss moved the Eagles to 3-3 in quadrant play.

Nick Summers led Tongue River with 16 points. Kade McMeans and Justice Rees added 13 points each.

The Eagles host Shoshoni Saturday.

Lady Eagles fall to Grizzlies

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team went on the road Friday night and fell to Rocky Mountain 33-21. The loss dropped the Lady Eagles to 2-4 in quadrant play.

Holly Hutchinson paced Tongue River with 11 points.

Tongue River hosts Shoshoni Saturday.