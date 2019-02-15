Story: Quaint and quiet

The soft-spoken unincorporated community of Story boasts the feel of a true getaway. With no established government body, volunteers make up the backbone of the community.

The Lions Club and Woman’s Club breathe life into Story, giving a large majority of its year-round residents ways to become involved and contribute positively toward bettering its community. At the heart of its efforts is Story Days, which brings people from throughout Sheridan County to visit shops, bid on silent auction items, grab a bite or throw a horseshoe for some friendly competition.

Close by, Banner serves as the hallway between Sheridan and Story and connects with a glimpse of old buildings and residents wanting to live close to the city without actually living within municipal boundaries.

Butted up against the pristine Bighorn Mountains, the Story Fire Protection District and volunteer fire department facilitate ongoing conversations about fire prevention efforts in the area. Story also houses several outdoor recreational opportunities, but the Story Fish Hatchery and hiking trails stand above the rest. The Story Fish Hatchery was constructed in 1895, and was initially housed at Wolf Creek south of Dayton. In 1907, the hatchery was relocated to Story, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. In 1993, an entirely new fish hatchery was constructed to include outdoor exhibits and displays along with hatchery operations.

The Penrose Trail starts in Story for multi-use outdoor recreators. The trail leads all the way to Red Grade Road. The Stockwell Trail also serves as a moderate out-and-back trail perfect for hiking, birding and off-road driving, especially with all-terrain vehicles.

Whether a guest at one of the three lodges, a part-time cabin owner or full-time Story resident, the quaint little community provides a serene escape from a bustling downtown Sheridan.