Big Horn: From polo to schools, Big Horn is the place to be

Little Goose Creek snakes down the eastern slope of the Bighorn Mountains, framing the unincorporated community of Big Horn.

“One thing that makes us so special is being at the base of the Bighorns,” said Susie Mohrmann, instructional facilitator for Sheridan County School District 1. “We have Red Grade Trails and Red Grade Road so close that we really can be in the mountains quickly. We have teachers that will go up and ski after work or teachers that bring their four-wheelers and go up just right after work.”

“It is right there, so close and so easily accessible,” Mohrmann said.

First inhabited two years after the Battle of the Little Bighorn in a time before Sheridan County was even Sheridan County, a 27-year-old Army scout, buffalo hunter, miner and trapper named Oliver Perry Hanna decided to build himself a permanent home in what is now Big Horn.

Today, Big Horn is home to world-class polo clubs like the Big Horn Polo Club at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. Spectators are encouraged to come to Sunday polo for an afternoon of tailgating with free admission. Polo begins the first week of June and runs through Labor Day weekend.

The Flying H Polo Club will enter its 15th season in 2019, also just outside Big Horn, from July 5 through August. The Big Horn area has long been a polo pony training area, according to Flying H. Horses from nearby ranches have found their way around the world to compete in polo for more than 100 years.

Mohrmann said the schools are central to the Big Horn community. Big Horn boasts past National Blue Ribbon designations from the Department of Education. She added that roughly 50 percent of families living in Big Horn choose to attend Big Horn schools rather than attend Sheridan County School District 2 schools, which Mohrmann believes exemplifies the draw of the Big Horn community.

“We’ve got small classes, we have great buildings and invested teachers,” Mohrmann said. “There is definitely a draw for people out here, whether it is nature or us, there is that draw.”