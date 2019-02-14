Local basketball briefs

No. 6 Generals down Pronghorns

SHERIDAN — The No. 6 Sheridan College men’s basketball team claimed a 104-96 victory at Gillette College Wednesday night. The win improved the Generals to 26-1 on the season and 11-0 in Region IX play.

AJ Bramah paced SC with a double-double consisting of 26 points and 12 rebounds to go alongside his team-high five assists. Javary Christmas came off the bench and earned 25 points and nine rebounds, while Josh Bagley also poured in 25 points.

The Generals shot 53 percent (32 of 61) from the floor and hit 45 percent (9 of 20) from 3-point land — Christmas laid claim to six of those treys. The Pronghorns connected on 41 percent (28 of 68) on their field-goal attempts and made 44 percent (11 of 25) from deep. SC won the rebounding battle 48-31.

Sheridan owned a 43-40 edge at halftime and increased that to double-digits before Gillette made a late run. The Pronghorns trimmed their deficit to as little as five points with under three minutes to play but couldn’t draw any closer.

The Generals host Central Wyoming College Saturday in their final home game of the regular season. SC defeated the Rustlers 98-93 in Riverton Jan. 26.

SC drops road game

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team lost at Gillette College 63-44 Wednesday night. The defeat dropped the Lady Generals to 16-11 on the season and 6-5 in Region IX play.

Tala Tuisavura led SC with nine points and five assists. Cynthia Green added eight points and six rebounds for the Lady Generals who struggled from the floor, hitting just 33 percent (16 of 48) of their field-goal attempts.

Gillette College — which connected on 43 percent (24 of 56) of its shots from the floor — held a 19-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter and took a 33-23 lead into halftime. The Lady Pronghorns, who improved to 8-3 in conference, pushed their lead out to 44-31 ahead of the game’s final quarter.

Sheridan hosts Central Wyoming College Saturday in its final regular-season home game of the season. The Lady Generals defeated the Lady Rustlers 71-61 in Riverton Jan. 26.