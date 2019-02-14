FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Absaraka Street, 9:23 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, East Brundage Lane, 7:33 a.m.

• K-9 request, West 13th Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:43 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, East Ridge Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Omarr Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 1:22 p.m.

• K-9 request, I-90 Westbound, 1:25 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Golf Course Road, 2:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, De Smet Avenue, 2:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, First Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Theft cold, Illinois Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:07 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Stadium Drive, 4:31 p.m.

• Threats; cold, East Works Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Park Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Trespass warning, West Eighth Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, East Burkitt Street, 10:44 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East First Street, 11:29 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Simple assault, Kroe Lane, 1:01 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Kroe Lane, 1:43 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Peno Road, 9:21 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Red Cloud Drive and Highway 193, Banner, 1:05 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Highway 193, Banner, 3:01

• Motorist assist, I-90 exit 23 Eastbound off, 4:41 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Chelsea L King, 25, Green River, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brandy M Lovell, 39, Banner, open container by vehicle operator, reckless endangering with firearm, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sara J Nelson, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, criminal trespass, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Larry L Vaughn, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

Feb. 14, 2019

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

