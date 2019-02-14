SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Absaraka Street, 9:23 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, East Brundage Lane, 7:33 a.m.
• K-9 request, West 13th Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:43 a.m.
• Assisting other agencies, East Ridge Road, 10:35 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Omarr Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 1:22 p.m.
• K-9 request, I-90 Westbound, 1:25 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Golf Course Road, 2:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, De Smet Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, First Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Theft cold, Illinois Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:07 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Stadium Drive, 4:31 p.m.
• Threats; cold, East Works Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Park Street, 6:18 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Trespass warning, West Eighth Street, 8:09 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, East Burkitt Street, 10:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East First Street, 11:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Simple assault, Kroe Lane, 1:01 a.m.
• Assisting other agencies, Kroe Lane, 1:43 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Peno Road, 9:21 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Red Cloud Drive and Highway 193, Banner, 1:05 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Highway 193, Banner, 3:01
• Motorist assist, I-90 exit 23 Eastbound off, 4:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Chelsea L King, 25, Green River, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brandy M Lovell, 39, Banner, open container by vehicle operator, reckless endangering with firearm, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sara J Nelson, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, criminal trespass, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Larry L Vaughn, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3