Chamber luncheon features awards presentation

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Awards Lunch to recognize nominees and announce the recipients of the 2018 Awards of Excellence on Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Sheridan.

The following businesses and individuals earned awards:

Spirit of Sheridan — Amy Albrecht

This award honors a business or individual who volunteers countless hours for the betterment of the Chamber and Sheridan County: demonstrates vision, ambition, and drive to serve the community and the mission of the Chamber, understanding a community thrives when those in it invest and contribute to its success.

Key Service — Advocacy & Resource Center

This award honors a Chamber member non-profit organization that has made a significant impact in Sheridan County: a non-profit that serves with enthusiasm and dedication, addressing needs in the community and aligning the vision of its organization for maximum effectiveness.

Strength of Sheridan — Whitney Benefits, Inc.

This award honors a Chamber member business or organization that has a long and distinguished tenure in the community (20+ years): an organization that demonstrates consistent service, continually invests in the community, and demonstrates sustained quality performance.

Small Business — Landon’s Greenhouse & Nursery

This award honors a Chamber member small business — less than 20 employees — that demonstrates steady growth, solid leadership and a strong commitment to the success of the Sheridan area. This business shows innovation in strategic planning, employee development and customer service and is actively involved in the betterment of the community.

Large Business — Kennon

This award honors a Chamber member large business — more than 20 employees — that maintains consistent growth and strong performance, understands its customer, has an engaged workforce with effective leadership, and is continually innovating to support future growth. This business not only invests in its continued success, but also invests its resources in the success of the community.

Business Person of the Year — Jessica Garrelts

This award honors a Chamber member business person who shows outstanding business acumen and strong leadership in business and community efforts. This person is a champion for economic development, constantly strives to exceed customer expectations, delivers industry leading standards of service and quality, and exhibits innovation in business development.

Nominations for the awards were submitted by members of the Chamber. The nominations then went before the Chamber’s Awards Committee, who compiled the final slate of nominees.

Voting to determine the winners was done by the membership via on-line ballot. The recipients will be announced at the Awards Lunch.

Each winner will be featured on the Business page of The Sheridan Press over the next several weeks.