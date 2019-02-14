Quick glance at happenings

Congratulations are in order! The nominees and winners of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Awards of Excellence all deserve a standing ovation.

Each year, the business community works hard to keep Sheridan thriving by giving back, investing in growth and supporting each other.

The number of folks in the crowd at Wednesday’s luncheon proved that — with representatives of our hometown cheering each other on and providing many pats on the back.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the business directory and community guide The Press partners with the Chamber of Commerce on each year to read more about the winners and the community as a whole.

•••••

The FAB Women’s Conference is just about two months away. Elizabeth Gilbert — author of books like “Eat, Pray, Love” and “Big Magic” among others — will keynote the event April 12 at Sheridan College. In addition to the presentation included in the conference, Gilbert will also meet with local students for a more informal gathering.

It’s pretty exciting to have a speaker and writer of that caliber in Sheridan. Of course, Gilbert has some connections to the area, having spent some time as an artist in residence at the Ucross Foundation.

In addition to Gilbert, local and regional speakers will present breakout sessions during the afternoon of conference. Topics will include starting a business, imposter syndrome, the power of storytelling, leadership how-tos and much more.

During the luncheon, local musician Sarah Sample will be joined by two friends — Mona Tavakoli and Mai Bloomfield — to perform and talk about inspiring the next generation of women. Tavakoli and Bloomfield have performed with artists like Jason Mraz and started the nonprofit Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls in Los Angeles, which encourages girls to find their voices through music.

There are only a few tickets left for the entire conference — which includes lunch, breakout sessions and the keynote address. After that, only tickets to see Gilbert’s presentation will be available. So, don’t wait to check out the full schedule and buy tickets at thesheridanpress.com/fab.

•••••

After you’ve recovered from the fabulous conversations around the FAB Women’s Conference, be sure to sign up for the Ignite Your Business event organized by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. That event will take place in May, and will include a sessions on a variety of topics important to our business community.

Contact the Chamber for more information.

•••••

It’s a busy time of year in Sheridan, so take advantage of the ramp up to summer.