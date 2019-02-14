Wyoming news briefs

Gillette man killed in car crash

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette resident died in a crash east of Ten Sleep on Tuesday, according to a Highway Patrol press release.

Christopher Short, 46, was driving west on U.S. Highway 16 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. He then went off the road and rolled his Ford F-250. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Short was not wearing a seat belt at the time and died at the scene, Highway Patrol said.

Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Short’s death is the 17th fatality on state highways to date in 2019 compared with nine in 2018, 10 in 2017 and six in 2016.

Governor signs ‘Women’s Suffrage Day’ bill

CHEYENNE (WNE) – With the nickname “the Equality State,” Wyoming has long been proud of its status as the first state to give women the right to vote and as the state with the first all-female governmental body, as occurred in Jackson Hole in the 1920s.

It was only natural for the first bill signing of Gov. Mark Gordon’s tenure to be one co-sponsored by all the women currently in the Legislature: a resolution recognizing Dec 10, 2019 as Women’s Suffrage Day in Wyoming – the 150th anniversary of suffrage passing in the Wyoming Territory.

“In working on this resolution, I can say Wyoming’s history is so unique and so important,” said Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, the chief sponsor of the bill. “Nationally, I think we’re going to hear a lot about how suffrage passed 100 years ago with the 19th Amendment. But we were 50 years ahead of the ball, and that’s a history we should celebrate.”

Prior to signing the bill, Gordon read a clipping from an article in the Dec. 18th, 1869, issue of the Wyoming Tribune noting the passage of the law, marking the historic significance of Wyoming’s status as the day’s leader on civil rights and the bill’s potential to pave the way for universal suffrage in the burgeoning United States.

“As a class, the women of America have a keener sense of right and wrong, and morally are superior to, and more conscientious than, the other sex,” Gordon read from the article. “May their civilizing influence be felt in the world of politics as it is in the recluse of the home.”

Greybull gas leak leads to mobile home explosion

GREYBULL (WNE) — An explosion that destroyed a mobile home and injured one of its adult occupants was likely caused by a natural gas leak, according to Greybull Fire Chief Bill Scott.

Greybull firefighters and police officers responded to the mobile home at 1325 N. Seventh Street at 8:52 p.m. Saturday following a report of an explosion and a fire. The mobile home sits right behind the Wheels Motel, on property owned by Daniel T. Rice.

According to the Greybull Police Department, the first officers on scene detected a strong odor of natural gas coming from the trailer. The four people inside the trailer at the time of the explosion managed to exit safely and were outside when the first responders arrived. One of them, a woman, sustained burns to her face and right hand.

“All parties stated that they had smelled an odor of gas and had to re-light the pilot light on the water heater earlier in the evening,” according to the report.

Scott said a state fire investigator confirmed that anatural gas leak was to blame, but added, “It still hasn’t been determined what, specifically, caused the explosion, in terms of the source that ignited it. It was definitely a large explosion, though.

Bill proposes energy authority

WORLAND (WNE) -– A bill passed in the Wyoming State Senate and moving through the House of Representatives would effectively combine two current state authorities to create a state energy authority, a first for the energy-rich Cowboy State.

Senate File 37 would combine the state’s current pipeline and infrastructure authorities into a single energy authority, to “diversify and expand the Wyoming economy through improvements in the state’s electric and energy transmission infrastructure and facilitate Wyoming’s production, development and transmission of energy and associated natural resources by planning, financing, constructing, developing, acquiring, maintaining and operating electric, energy export and energy transmission facilities, …and advanced technology facilities for natural resources.”

Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, serving on the House Minerals Committee where the bill passed by a majority, stated Monday from Cheyenne that the move would be good for the state.

“We’ve never had a state energy department, which would be a one-stop shop for energy matters, so it [the authority] would be beneficial for the long term.”

The authority would encompass all oversight of the current pipeline and infrastructure authorities, with a single board of seven directors. The authority would oversee all forms of energy development, including wind and oil, and the direction of establishing a permanent pipeline network in the state.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers