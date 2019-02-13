Band collaborates for music online

SHERIDAN — Three years ago, Shane Luckie played with ex-Megadeth drummer Shawn Drover on stage after winning a contest in Glendive, Montana.

Now, the Sheridan-based rockstar has consistent opportunities to create music with Drover, ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G., Henning Basse on vocals and ex-Megadeth and King Diamond base guitarist Glen Drover. The format of the musicians’ collaborations, though, doesn’t typically include physical meetings.

Instead of coming together in a traditional studio, each artist completes a piece of the musical ensemble individually from homes and a producer combines the tracks to form music under the name of Altered State.

Luckie leads the team, composing music with numerous parts for each song, all while integrating input from his scattered band members.

Members of the Altered State collaborative crew live throughout the country and in Canada. Each track is birthed by Luckie, who composes the music and creates the main recording for the track. He then sends it to Shawn Drover, who creates lyrics and records drums for the track. The lyrics are sent to the vocalist, Basse, who records from his respective location. Glen Drover and Gus G. add to Luckie’s track line. Tweaking, adding and perfecting are then completed to make the album-ready version of a heavy-metal track.

“All the recordings are done over the internet,” Luckie said, sitting comfortably on a stool at the No Name Bar in Sheridan, a place his band Hate 2 Feel frequents on weekends to play for incoming crowds.

Luckie started taking lessons with two teachers in Sheridan for a couple years, then moved on to learn the instrument with books and YouTube.

“You get on YouTube and you can learn anything,” Luckie said.

Luckie started from a background completely opposite from where he is today — classical music.

He would gain inspiration listening to the formal genre, learning the basics of chord progressions and the inner workings of major and minor chords.

“I enjoy it,” Luckie said. “It’s a stress-reliever. Even all through school it was either music or going to work out. If stuff’s going bad or whatever stress, (it helps).”

The metal tunes remain diverse, as Luckie strives to keep every track on his album fresh and different from the last piece of music he composed.

An acoustic version of “Believe” starts out soft and slow, then moves into his traditional sound of heavy drums and multiple guitar lines.

“Defy The Tyrant,” though, starts out boldly with a strong, heavy metal influence.

The diverse sounds that derive in Luckie’s mind and flow through his electric guitar can be experienced in person at Luminous Brewhouse. He’ll open for about half an hour before the rest of his local band, Hate 2 Feel, joins him on stage for a set March 8 starting at 8:30 p.m.