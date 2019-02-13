Holy Name Catholic School announces second-quarter honor roll

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School released the names of students who earned spots on the school’s second-quarter honor rolls.

Students on the A Honor Roll earned at least a 3.75 GPA and no grade lower than a B. Students on the B Honor Roll earned at least a 3.0 GPA and no grade lower than a C.

Students on the A Honor Roll include Hayden Lewallen, Michaela Miller, Sequoia Pack, Aspen Weber, Reed Novak, Emma VanHeale, Tennyson Lewallen, John Paul Lansing, Peter LaRosa, Daniel Magera, Aiden Roth and Donald Woodrow.

Students on the B Honor Roll include Molly Elchlinger, Sebestian Harper, Monty Morris, Savana Sutton, Connor Wood, Sean Brown, Katelyn Hart, Caleb Burns-Jones, Dennis (DJ) Elchlinger, Mason Smith, Clarence Ter Haar, Freya Ter Haar, Henri Schaefer, Zachary J. Luedtke and Raphael Eldridge.