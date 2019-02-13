FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Grown in Wyoming announces new website features

CHEYENNE — Wyoming growers and producers can now join, renew membership and purchase program materials like stickers and decals online through the new Grown in Wyoming website.

Grown in Wyoming is a state-branded program run by the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency.

Members receive digital marketing perks through Grown in Wyoming’s social media and website, in addition to the opportunity for additional sales through the Mercantile and farmers market at the Wyoming State Fair each summer.

The Grown in Wyoming program offers exclusive use of the trademarked Bucking Horse and Rider logo on member websites and product packaging. Restaurants and grocers can find local growers and producers through the website.

Updating the Grown in Wyoming website is one of several ways the Business Council has addressed the State Legislature’s request for a greater market presence for all Wyoming agriculture products.

To learn more about Grown in Wyoming, or to join the program, see growninwyoming.org.

