SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Battery spill, Broadway Street and First Street, 9 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Pioneer Road, 2:44 a.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 6:27 a.m.

• Medical, East Arapahoe Street, 7:52 a.m.

• Trauma, Falcon Ridge, 8:03 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:57 a.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 9:10 p.m.

• Medical, Frackelton Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:16 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 a.m.

• Trespass progress, East Brundage Lane, 7:33 a.m.

• K-9 request, West 13th Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:43 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Omarr Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 1:22 p.m.

• K-9 request, Interstate 90 westbound, 1:25 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Golf Course Road, 2:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, DeSmet Avenue, 2:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, First Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Theft cold, Illinois Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:07 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Stadium Drive, 4:31 p.m.

• Threats; cold, East Works Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Park Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Trespass warning, West Eighth Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, East Burkitt Street, 10:44 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East First Street, 11:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Vicious dog, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 1:55 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, mile marker 2, Ranchester, 9:53 p.m.

• Animal injured, I-90 eastbound, milepost 29, 10:30 p.m.

• DUI, Fish Hatchery Road, 10:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Joshua R. Hando, 38, Sheridan, offense not listed, court not listed, arrested by SCSO

• Marc A. Hartman, 43, Buffalo, manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Eric D. Koch, 54, Saint George, Utah, breach of peace, defraud innkeeper, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2