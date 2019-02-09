Sports briefs

Broncs soars over Cheyenne South

The Sheridan High School boys basketball team went on the road Friday night and defeated Cheyenne South 70-27.

The win improved the Broncs to 15-1 on the season.

The Broncs will make the quick trip over the pass to battle Laramie Saturday afternoon.

Lady Broncs slide by South with a win

The Sheridan High School girls basketball team went on the road Friday night and defeated Cheyanne South 43-31. The win improved the Broncs to 2-14 on the season.

Annie Mitzel paced Sheridan with 17 points. Preslee Moser added 10 points, respectively.

The Broncs will make the quick trip over the pass to battle Laramie Saturday morning.

Rams crush Moorcroft with win

The Big Horn Rams boys basketball team went on the road Friday night and defeated Moorcroft 66-20. The win improved the Rams to 12-3 on the season.

The Rams will make the quick trip over the pass to battle Sundance Saturday afternoon.

Lady Rams win over Moorcroft

The Big Horn Lady Rams girls basketball team went on the road Friday night and defeated Moorcroft 56-49.

The win improved the Rams to 11-5 on the season.

Alisyn Hutton paced Big Horn with 25 points. Courtney Wallach added 10 points, respectively.

The Rams owned a 25-point lead at the end of the first quarter and extended that advantage to16-points by halftime. Big Horn kept its distance, increasing its lead to 4-points before the game’s final period.

The Rams will make the quick trip over the pass to battle Sundance Saturday afternoon.

Tongue River plays hard to catch up against Greybull

The Tongue River girls basketball team went on the road Friday night and lost to Greybull 49-28.

Sydnee Pitman paced TR with 24 points.

Greybull owned an 8-point lead at the end of the first quarter and extended that advantage to 10-points by halftime. Greybull kept its distance, increasing its lead to 19-points before the game’s final period.

Tongue River will make the quick trip over the pass to battle Riverside Saturday afternoon.

Arvada-Clearmont defeats Upton with close win

The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team went on the road Friday night and defeated Upton 58-47.

Kristin Klaahsen paced AC with 26 points. McKenna Auzqui and Madison Troll each added 12 points, respectively.

AC will make the quick trip over the pass to battle Hulett Saturday afternoon.