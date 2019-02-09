Broncs narrowly defeat Thunder Basin

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team seems to be peaking at the right point in the season. In the final home contest of the season, the Broncs came away with a 39-38 victory Friday evening in a dual meet against Thunder Basin.

Sheridan won the final five matchups and scored the last 27 points of the match. The result was in doubt until the final seconds, when Hayden Crow (138 pounds) secured the victory with a 10-8 decision that earned three team points.

Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto called it the team’s best performance of the season and complimented the Broncs’ competitive spirit.

“The kids did everything they could to electrify this crowd,” Shatto said. “They were fighting for each other, they were fighting for Sheridan, and it showed. Up and down this lineup, even in our losses, guys were fighting hard.”

Thunder Basin is ranked third on WyoWrestling and Sheridan is ranked sixth, but the Broncs came through in their first home contest in six weeks. The final match between Crow and Dylan Catlin came down to the wire, as Crow tallied a takedown with 20 seconds left to earn the deciding two points.

“To see Hayden keep his poise and get the big win there for his team was just to cap off an electric night,” Shatto said.

In their final home competition, Sheridan’s three seniors all contributed six team points after pinning their opponents. Quinn Heyneman (152) and Brenden Clem (160) picked up consecutive first-round pins, giving the Broncs an early 12-4 lead and energizing the packed gym.

Tyler Combridge (132) pinned his opponent in the second round in the penultimate matchup of the evening to keep the Broncs alive.

Combridge said the match didn’t go exactly as he planned — they rarely do, he said — but he was able to pick up a pin with 1:22 remaining in the second round. He said the home fans’ enthusiasm and teammates’ support helped him and the rest of the Broncs throughout the evening.

“The crowd gets us going,” Combridge said.

Thunder Basin won six consecutive matchups to take a 38-12 advantage at one point, but Sheridan’s wrestlers in the lower weight classes stepped up. Hunter Goodwin (120) and Reese Osborne (126) recorded pins in the first round, and Rudy Osborne (113) notched a pin in the second round.

The Broncs also won easily at Campbell County on Thursday night, earning a 68-9 victory.

Shatto said the team has steadily progressed during the season and the hard work has paid off.

“We’re right where we need to be this time of year,” Shatto said. “… I think we’ll just kind of put the finishing touches on things and turn these guys loose, see what they can do.”

With an excellent victory against a top-notch opponent, the Broncs appear to be performing their best when it matters most.

Sheridan competes in the 4A East regional meet in Gillette Feb. 15-16.