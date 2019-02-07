FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:08 a.m.

• Structure fire, 80 block Taylor Road, 8:43 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Structure fire, Taylor Road, 8:41 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 800 block Bighorn Avenue, 3:07 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Place, 7:17 a.m.

• Fire standby, 50 block Taylor Road, 8:43 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 10:07 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block Fuller Lane, 12:27 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block Dana Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

• Trauma, 2300 block Dana Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block Burton Street, 7:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 12:14 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3:07 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan Area, 11:30 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Burkitt Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Elder abuse, Avoca Avenue, 12:17 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Fire – drill, South Connor Street, 6:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Linden Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• Test, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:05 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Domestic, Dana Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:14 p.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, West 12th Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 9:22 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:07 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87; mile marker 29.5, 7:06 a.m.

• Fire – other, Halfway Lane, Dayton, 7:35 a.m.

• Structure fire, Taylor Road, 8:39 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Seventh Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, East Ridge Road, 1:03 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Hidden Hills Road, 3:19 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Beatty Gulch Road and Lower Prairie Dog Road, 3:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Higby Road, 5:20 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Meade Creek Road, 6:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 193; mile marker 104, Banner, 11:26 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Joshua R. Hando, 37, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Stephen B. Peak, 34, Sheridan, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kaleb M. Sorby, 23, Helena, Montana, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jeremiah L. Thompson-Muzquiz, 29, Sheridan, expired registration, compulsory auto insurance, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nathaniel C. Vanbuskirk, 18, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

