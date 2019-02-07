YMCA to offer Livestrong class

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will offer Livestrong — a national program committed to reaching out to cancer survivors who deserve the opportunity to reclaim or gain their health following their cancer diagnosis and beyond.

The 12-week program is free, takes place in a clean and supportive environment and is facilitated by specially trained instructors. The goal of this program is to provide the cancer survivors with a unique healing experience in a supportive environment. It is open to all cancer survivors whether newly diagnosed or 20 years out.

The program will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 through May 16. Call Desiree Pearce at 307-674-7488 for more information or to sign up.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.