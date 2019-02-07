FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

YMCA to offer Livestrong class

Home|News|Local News|YMCA to offer Livestrong class

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will offer Livestrong — a national program committed to reaching out to cancer survivors who deserve the opportunity to reclaim or gain their health following their cancer diagnosis and beyond.

The 12-week program is free, takes place in a clean and supportive environment and is facilitated by specially trained instructors. The goal of this program is to provide the cancer survivors with a unique healing experience in a supportive environment. It is open to all cancer survivors whether newly diagnosed or 20 years out.

The program will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 through May 16. Call Desiree Pearce at 307-674-7488 for more information or to sign up.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.

By |Feb. 7, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN