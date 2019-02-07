Chamber to host annual awards lunch

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Awards Lunch to recognize nominees and announce the recipients of the 2018 Awards of Excellence Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Sheridan.

The awards to be presented and their nominees are as follows:

• Spirit of Sheridan — This award honors a business or individual who volunteers countless hours for the betterment of the Chamber and Sheridan County. Nominees for the Spirit of Sheridan Award are Amy Albrecht, Joanne Garnett, Sasha Johnston, Steve Maier and Jack Wood.

• Key Service — This award honors a Chamber member nonprofit organization that has made a significant impact in Sheridan County. Nominees for the Key Service Award are Advocacy & Resource Center, Antelope Butte Foundation, CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, Green House Living for Sheridan and Sheridan Health Center.

• Strength of Sheridan — This award honors a Chamber member business or organization that has a long and distinguished tenure in the community (20-plus years). Nominees for the Strength of Sheridan Award are Common Cents, Cosner Construction, Eatons’ Ranch, Heartland Kubota, LLC and Whitney Benefits, Inc.

• Small Business (fewer than 20 full-time employees) — This award honors a Chamber member small business that demonstrates steady growth, solid leadership and a strong commitment to the success of the Sheridan area. Nominees for the Small Business Award are Arrowhead Lodge, Core Physical Therapy, Landon’s Greenhouse & Nursery, Qdoba Mexican Grill and Rocky Mountain Discount Sports.

• Large Business (20 or more full-time employees) — This award honors a Chamber member large business that maintains consistent growth and strong performance, understands its customer, has an engaged workforce with effective leadership, and is continually innovating to support future growth. Nominees for the Large Business Award are Bighorn Design Studio, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Kennon, Sheridan Media and Wyoming Roofing, LLC.

• Business Person of the Year — This award honors a Chamber member business person who shows outstanding business acumen and strong leadership in business and community efforts. Nominees Business Person(s) of the Year are Heidi and Jack Cherachat, Jessica Garrelts, Rob Miller, Alan and Natalie Telck and Dave Youngren.

Nominations for the awards were submitted by members of the Chamber. The nominations then went before the Chamber’s Awards Committee, who compiled the final slate of nominees. Voting to determine the winners was done by the membership via online ballot. The recipients will be announced at the lunch.

The lunch is open to everyone, and cost is $17 per person, which includes the program and lunch buffet. Reservations are requested and may be made by calling the Chamber at 307-672-2485, emailing info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org, online at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org or at the Chamber Office at 171 N. Main St.