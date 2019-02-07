FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local briefs

Home|News|Local News|Local briefs

Kalif Shrine to host comedy night

SHERIDAN — Kalif Shrine Center will offer a comedy night Friday with David Testroet.

The show will begin at 7 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to come early as seating is general admission. The cost is $13 per person. For more information, contact Kalif Shrine Center at 307-674-4815. The center is located at 145 W. Loucks St.

 

Cloud Peak Fastpitch  clinic set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Fastpitch softball will host a skills clinic for girls ages 10-15 on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m.

The clinic will take place at the indoor baseball/softball facility at Thorne-Rider Park. Additional skills clinics will take place in March, April and May.

For more information or for answers to questions, email k.salamon9@gmail.com or find Cloud Peak Fastpitch on Facebook.

 

Winter concert series continues at Sheridan Inn

SHERIDAN — A winter dance and concert series will continue at the Sheridan Inn this winter thanks to “Friends of the Sheridan Inn,” a nonprofit that supports western artists of all types. Each week’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with those age 10 and younger getting in free of charge. All proceeds go to the bands.

The lineup for the rest of the season is as follows:

• Feb. 8 — Tris Munsick and the Innocents

• Feb. 15 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 22 — No concert

• March 1 — Band of Outlaws

• March 8 — Dave Munsick

• March 15 — Band of Outlaws

• March 22 — no concert

• March 29 — Dave Munsick

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.

By |Feb. 7, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN