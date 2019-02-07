Local briefs

Kalif Shrine to host comedy night

SHERIDAN — Kalif Shrine Center will offer a comedy night Friday with David Testroet.

The show will begin at 7 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to come early as seating is general admission. The cost is $13 per person. For more information, contact Kalif Shrine Center at 307-674-4815. The center is located at 145 W. Loucks St.

Cloud Peak Fastpitch clinic set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Fastpitch softball will host a skills clinic for girls ages 10-15 on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m.

The clinic will take place at the indoor baseball/softball facility at Thorne-Rider Park. Additional skills clinics will take place in March, April and May.

For more information or for answers to questions, email k.salamon9@gmail.com or find Cloud Peak Fastpitch on Facebook.

Winter concert series continues at Sheridan Inn

SHERIDAN — A winter dance and concert series will continue at the Sheridan Inn this winter thanks to “Friends of the Sheridan Inn,” a nonprofit that supports western artists of all types. Each week’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with those age 10 and younger getting in free of charge. All proceeds go to the bands.

The lineup for the rest of the season is as follows:

• Feb. 8 — Tris Munsick and the Innocents

• Feb. 15 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 22 — No concert

• March 1 — Band of Outlaws

• March 8 — Dave Munsick

• March 15 — Band of Outlaws

• March 22 — no concert

• March 29 — Dave Munsick

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.