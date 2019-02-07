Crews respond to structure fire

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN — Local fire crews responded to a structure fire at 80 Taylor Road Wednesday morning and remained on scene until mid-afternoon. 

At 8:43 a.m., Goose Valley Fire Department was dispatched to the fire.  Agencies dispatched to assist were Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department, Clearmont Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Powder River Energy Corporation.  Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved shop measuring approximately 70-by-40 feet with fire spreading into the attached residence.

Firefighters stopped the spread of the fire that was progressing into the residence and salvaged what personal belonging they could.  With efforts of all the agencies on scene, the fire was considered under control within an hour.  The shop and all of its contents were considered a total loss. 

No firefighter injuries were reported from the incident. According to officials, one civilian was treated and released from Sheridan Memorial Hospital with injuries sustained from the fire. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

