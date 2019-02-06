Local court briefs

Man charged with strangulation

SHERIDAN — A 39-year-old man was arrested for strangulation of a household member, a felony, and two misdemeanor charges of domestic battery Jan. 5.

Nathan Schuerman pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.

Schuerman is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, and the court also ordered for no contact with the victim.

Schuerman’s two-day trial will begin June 24, 2019, with a pretrial conference scheduled for May 23 at 9 a.m.

Woman faces child endangerment charge

SHERIDAN — A 39-year-old woman was charged Dec. 31, 2018 with one count of child endangerment, a felony punishable up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine or both.

Starlynn Andrews pleaded not guilty in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Andrews was driving her vehicle with three children and her husband who had an outstanding warrant. A Sheridan Police Department officer recognized the vehicle associated with her husband, James Andrews, and initiated a search after consent.

The SPD officer found methamphetamine in the contents of Starlynn Andrews’ purse.

Starlynn Andrews’ two-day trial will start on June 24, 2019, with a pretrial conference scheduled for May 23 at 9:30 a.m.