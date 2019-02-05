FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 1 block Whitney Way, 7:35 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block South Carlin, 9:05 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block Smith Street, Dayton, 3:57 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:09 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block Carrington, 10:10 p.m.

• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 11:21 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:57 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Mydland Road, 7:41 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Damaged property, Sugarland Drive, 8:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:37 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Coffeen Avenue, 9:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 10:08

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:26 a.m.

• Dog at large, Loucks Street

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Trespass warning, South Canby Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Custer Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Cat violation, Kendrick Park, 1:24 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 5:18 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Long Drive, 5:22 p.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 3:56 p.m.

• Littering, Loucks Street, 6:28

• Suspicious circumstance, Greystone Avenue, 6:44 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 9:00 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 9:23

• Test, North Main Street, 9:13

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:53 a.m.

Saturday

• DUI, North Brooks Street, 1:28

• Minor in possession, North Brooks Street, 2:22 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 4:34 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Highway 14 West, 11:17 a.m.

• Found property, Victoria Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Violation restraining order, Long Drive, 12:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:41 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 2:12

• Battery, East Brundage Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Sex battery, North Jefferson Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

• Citizen assist, 4:49 p.m.

• Road hazard, De Smet Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Found property, Dunnuck Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 6:01 p.m.

• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:40 p.m.

• Possession of drugs, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 9:28 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Holmes Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 9:57 pm.

• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 11:22 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 11:43

Sunday

• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:41 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Adam Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Domestic dispute, Long Drive, 8:46 a.m.

• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Simple assault, West Fifth Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.

• Battery, South Jefferson Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Sheridan Area, 3:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Domestic, East Heald Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Pioneer Road, 5:12 p.m.

• Fight, North Gould Street, 7:25

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

• DUI, Westh Fifth Street, 8:39

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 9:52 p.m.

• Runaway, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:57 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 p.m.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Noise complaint, West Loucks Street, 2:53 a.m.

• Found property, West Whitney Street, 3:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 6:40 a.m.

• Death investigation, South Carlin Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 a.m.

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 10:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Meadowlark Lane, 10:58 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, West Montana Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Death notification, Navajo Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Fraud, Long Drive, 11:47 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Avoca Court, 12:48 p.m.

• Alarm, South Gould Street, 2:00

• Counterfeiting, South Main Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Marion Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Public intoxication, West 12th Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 7:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 7:11

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

• Runaway, Holly Ponds Drive, 9:03 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Avoca Place. 8:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:55 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dunnuck Street, 8:14 a.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:22

• Theft cold, Highway 14 East, 10:20 a.m.

• Fraud, Fort Road, 11:21 a.m.

• Civil case, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Taylor Road, 12:48 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Smith Street, Dayton, 3:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, Story, 4:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 Westbound; exit 14, 10:47 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• David E Edwards, 69, Sheridan, disorderly conduct of public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Eloy J Rivera, 64, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Frank J Watters, 37, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/pills or capsules, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 8

