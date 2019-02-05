Local briefs

Council of Catholic Women organize luncheon

SHERIDAN — Council of Catholic Women will host a luncheon Feb. 6 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

All women of faith are welcome to attend. For more information, call 307-620-2120 or email jmp@wyoming.com.

The luncheon will take place at Holy Name Catholic Church, located at 260 E. Loucks St.

Pizza for a Purpose to benefit Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue

SHERIDAN — Pizza for a Purpose this month at Powder River Pizza and Pub will benefit the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 6, 110 percent of profits from sales will be donated to the nonprofit. In addition, Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue will have raffle prizes to give away.

Whether you eat in the restaurant at 803 N. Main St. or call 307-655-8040 for take-out or delivery, all sales will contribute to the cause.

Meetings planned to discuss healthier community

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Prevention has started a comprehensive work plan to create a healthier Sheridan County and will host three public meetings this week.

The meetings will take place Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. All meetings will take place at the Sheridan County Courthouse room 210. Food will be provided at each session.

The areas included in the work plan include underage alcohol use, adult overconsumption, tobacco prevention, opioid misuse/abuse, other drug prevention and suicide prevention.

The prevention team is looking for input from community members on how best to proceed with the work plan.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to aperkins@sheridancounty.com or 307-675-2494.

The Sheridan County Courthouse is located at 224 S. Main St.

Military Appreciation Night at the Dome to honor veterans

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College invites basketball fans and all active duty and veteran military personnel to Military Appreciation Night, presented by the Sheridan College Veterans Services department and the Veterans Club, on Wednesday as the Generals battle Northwest College at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. Active duty and veteran military personnel will receive free admission to both games as well as a complimentary hot dog and soda.

Veterans and active duty military personnel in attendance will be recognized during the games, and student members of the Veterans Club will be in charge of concessions. The Veterans Club is a Student Veterans of America chapter and works to promote the general welfare of student veterans and advance student veterans’ issues on campus and in the community.Basketball games are $5 for regular admission, $2 for students and seniors and free for children ages 5 and younger. The Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

SAGE organizing ‘Art With A Heart’

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts has organized its first Art With A Heart event, which encourages artists of all experience levels to create original Valentine’s-themed cards for elders at Green House Living for Sheridan.

Organizers ask that artists donate handmade cards in mediums such as pencil, acrylic, watercolor, ink, stamping, fiber art and oil pastel/crayon. They also ask that artists not smoke around the artwork and not use soft chalk or pastels, glitter or other loose, dry mediums.

SAGE invites artists to stop by the gallery after noon Tuesday through Saturday to use available supplies for the project.All cards must be submitted by Friday at 5:30 p.m.For additional information, see artinsheridan.com, call 307-674-1970 or email sageinfo@sageart.org.SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.