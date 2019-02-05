YMCA offers personal fitness program

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will offer free classes to adults in the Sheridan community.

The Y Personal Fitness class is offered free of charge to all adults 18 and older in the Sheridan community. The classes are taught by instructors who have been trained to understand the barriers many people encounter when embarking on an exercise program.

The classes will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays for one hour during a 12-week period. Times for the classes will be 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. For more information and to sign up, call the YMCA at 307-674-7488.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.