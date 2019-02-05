The Salvation Army supports federal workers

SHERIDAN — The Salvation Army is providing food and financial assistance, as resources allow, for federal employees and contractors impacted by the government shutdown. As families of government workers continue to struggle even after the government is temporarily reopened, the organization will aid federal workers with electric bills, gasoline, food and rent.

These services have been available for any federal employee and contractor that has been affected by the government shutdown. To receive services, workers must bring their federal ID. Assistance amounts are determined on a case-by-case basis.

“We extend a warm welcome for those experiencing financial difficulties,” said Major Mike Dickinson, The Salvation Army intermountain divisional commander. “No one needs to be embarrassed to ask for help. That’s what The Salvation Army is here to do.”

To learn more about how The Salvation Army can help in Sheridan, please contact The Salvation Army of Sheridan Corps Community Center at 150 S. Tschirgi St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call 307-672-2444.

Clients who received early distribution of SNAP benefits are urged to spend their benefits wisely, but should greater need arise in the future due to another shutdown, The Salvation Army will do its best to help meet those needs.

Donations of food and money are needed in order to keep these services available for as long as necessary. Nonperishable foods can be given at any of the listed Salvation Army locations weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monetary donations to support our services for those in need can be made online at imsalvationarmy.org, by mailing a check to The Salvation Army, 150 S. Tschirgi St., Sheridan, WY 82801, or by phone at 307-672-2444.