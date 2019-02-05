SCSD3 announces first semester honor roll

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 officials announced which students in seventh through 12th grade earned spots on the first-semester honor rolls.
Students on the Honor Roll earned a GPA of 3.0-3.49. Students on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned 3.5-4.0 GPAs.
The following students were named to the lists:
Honor Roll
Seventh grade — Garrison Haynes, Miles Packard
Eighth grade — Vito Nimick
11th grade — Colin Malli
12th grade — Mason Beam, Brooke Worman
Board of Trustees Honor Roll
Seventh grade — Will Betz, John David Crump, Lorilei Nogueira
Eighth grade — Shelby Fennema, Chantel George
Ninth grade — Peityn Manor, Tamica Smith
10th grade — Sydney Haynes, Kerri Malli, Krista Malli, Torrey Veach
11th grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema, Parker Manor
12th grade — Kristin Klaahsen, John Malli, Terissa McClure, Taziree Smith