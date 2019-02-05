SCSD3 announces first semester honor roll

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 officials announced which students in seventh through 12th grade earned spots on the first-semester honor rolls.

Students on the Honor Roll earned a GPA of 3.0-3.49. Students on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned 3.5-4.0 GPAs.

The following students were named to the lists:

Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Garrison Haynes, Miles Packard

Eighth grade — Vito Nimick

11th grade — Colin Malli

12th grade — Mason Beam, Brooke Worman

Board of Trustees Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Will Betz, John David Crump, Lorilei Nogueira

Eighth grade — Shelby Fennema, Chantel George

Ninth grade — Peityn Manor, Tamica Smith

10th grade — Sydney Haynes, Kerri Malli, Krista Malli, Torrey Veach

11th grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema, Parker Manor

12th grade — Kristin Klaahsen, John Malli, Terissa McClure, Taziree Smith