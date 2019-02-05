Tipping the scales

It seems contention always flies around the time the Wyoming Legislature comes into session. Lawmakers actively seek continuity throughout the state’s statutes and regularly check in on existing laws to ensure they are up-to-date with federal requirements.

Other legislation presented brings to the surface longstanding, seemingly never concrete issues that force constituents to pick a side of the fence.

This year, legislators introduced a few bills that, I believe, should push people to research and carefully consider the topics.

I’ve certainly found myself sitting atop many fences during this legislative session, searching deep within myself when people bring up various matters to find the answer to whether I agree with the potential law.

Abortion bills

Three abortion bills hit the Legislature this year: reporting of abortions (placed on the general file in the House), 48-hour waiting period for abortions (passed the House and introduced to the Senate Labor Committee Monday) and penalties for failure to inform about completed abortions (did not consider for introduction in the House). The bill requiring physicians to wait at least 48 hours to perform an abortion after informing the patient that she is pregnant was sponsored by a local legislator.

Critics berate sponsor Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo, about his alleged attack on women’s rights, while supporters praise him for helping him save innocent lives.

While most citizens pull strongly one direction, these laws do not intend to criminalize the act, but emphasize a need for proper documentation and consideration. Regardless of the outcomes, the bills present an opportunity for citizens to evaluate where they stand.

Death penalty

Eighteen legislators sponsored a bill that would repeal the death penalty in Wyoming. The state has one recorded execution since 1976, compared to Texas, which recorded the most with 559 and one scheduled for 2019 thus far. Thirty states allow the death penalty and 20 do not allow the death penalty.

While most of the Wyoming population would not see the repercussions of the death penalty repeal personally, the bill brings to light a moral decision.

Mountain daylight time

A more light-hearted, but surprisingly controversial, bill would nix time change in Wyoming.

Introduced by Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, this bill would exempt Wyoming from changing to daylight saving time every year.

While I’m more of a proponent of year-round summertime and sunshine from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., I can only dream. The idea of losing “fall back” and “spring forward,” which is successfully carried out in Arizona, Hawaii and many American islands, surprisingly seeps with contention. I’m still not sure which side of the fence to hop over to, but I do know that my brain relishes in the idea of gaining an hour and mourns the idea of losing one in the spring, whether practical or placebo.

Scales of justice

No matter where you stand on these or the hundreds of other bills in the Legislature, make your voice heard. Contact your legislators, listen in on sessions and review progress of the bills. Everything is available on the legislative website, wyoleg.gov.

You can also join me Wednesday for Java with a Journo at The Hub on Smith. I’ll be ready at 2 p.m. to chat about the issues with you.