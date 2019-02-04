Local sports briefs

Sheridan wrestling travels to Cheyenne

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team participated in two close contests Friday in Cheyenne.

The Broncs lost 42-30 in their first match at Cheyenne East. Justin Vela, Rudy Osborne, Reese Osborne, Hayden Crow and Brock Steel all recorded pins, scoring six points each.

In the second match of the day, Sheridan defeated Cheyenne Central 36-31. Brenden Clem, Vela, Hunter Goodwin and Osborne all pinned their opponents and tallied six team points apiece. In the final match, Quinn Heyneman won by decision 3-2 and scored three points to secure the team victory.

Sheridan competes in a dual meet Thursday at Campbell County.

TR indoor track sets multiple school records in Gillette

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School indoor track team set several benchmarks Saturday at the Basin Nation meet in Gillette.

For the Eagles, Cooper Vollmer placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 9.29 seconds. Jason Barron set two indoor school records. He placed eighth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:35.45 and 14th in the 1600-meter run in 5:10.59.

For the Lady Eagles, Jane Pendergast placed ninth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.98. She also broke the indoor school record in the 200-meter dash in 29.40 seconds and finished 14th.

Tongue River competes Saturday in a meet hosted by Natrona County.

Big Horn indoor track competes in Gillette

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School indoor track team competed Saturday at the Basin Nation meet in Gillette.

For the boys team, Liam Greenelsh finished runner-up in the triple jump with a distance of 42 feet, 10 inches. Greenelsh also took second in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.90 seconds and Kyler Ostler placed fourth in the same event with a time of 8.29 seconds.

On the girls side, Torie Greenelsh placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 29 feet, 11.50 inches.

Big Horn competes Saturday in a meet hosted by Natrona County.

Tongue River wrestling competes in Greybull

DAYTON — The Tongue River wrestling team placed 11th out of 12 teams Saturday at the Greybull Memorial Invitational.

Kyle Breen tallied all of the team’s 24 points by winning the 152-pound weight class. Breen finished 4-0 with two pins on the day. Tongue River competes Friday and Saturday in the Sundance Duals.

Generals win in Rock Springs

SHERIDAN — The No. 10 Sheridan College men’s basketball team went on the road and remained perfect in Region IX play Saturday. The Generals downed Western Wyoming Community College 87-71 to improve to 22-1 on the season and 8-0 in conference play.

SC made the trip without head coach Matt Hammer, who remained in Sheridan as his wife Mallory Hammer is expecting their first child together. Assistant coach Dontae Bryant filled in as interim head coach and logged a win in Rock Springs — something Hammer hasn’t done in his four previous trips there.

Sasa Vuksanovic paced Sheridan with 22 points on 9 of 10 shooting. Javary Christmas came off the bench to score 15 points and log a team-high eight rebounds, while Sean Sutherlin and AJ Bramah chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The Generals shot 57 percent (35 of 61) from the floor, 33 percent (5 of 15) from 3-point land and won the rebounding battle 45-36. The Mustangs hit 35 percent (26 of 75) of their field-goal attempts and just 25 percent (7 of 28) of their shots from beyond the 3-point line.

Sheridan College returns home for a busy week. The Generals host the Wyoming All-Stars Monday at 6 p.m. before homes games against Northwest College and Laramie County Community College Wednesday and Saturday.

SC improves to .500 in league play

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team bounced back on the road Saturday, pushing its record back to .500. The Lady Generals toppled Western Wyoming Community College 73-62 to improve to 14-10 on the season and 4-4 in Region IX play.

Cynthia Green led SC with a double-double consisting of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Kassie Hoyer scored 12 points, and Sara Oca, Aloma Solovi and Darcy Walker each tallied 11 points.

The Lady Generals connected on 47 percent (27 of 57) of their shots from the floor and connected on 30 percent (8 of 27) from behind the 3-point line. The Lady Mustangs hit 31 percent (22 of 69) of their field-goal attempts and 21 percent (5 of 24) of their 3s.

Sheridan College returns home and hosts Northwest College Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Sheridan finishes fifth at conference

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team wrapped up the conference meet in Cheyenne Saturday.

The Broncs finished fifth with 131 points. Cheyenne Central won the meet accumulating 307 points.

Isaac Otto added his name to the contingent of Sheridan swimmings who’ll compete at the state meet in a couple weeks. He swam a 53.88-second time in the 100-yard freestyle, and he’ll join Bryson Shosten, Thomas Yates and diver Emmett Potter at the state meet Feb. 14-15 in Gillette.

Yates logged the Broncs’ best finish Saturday, placing third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.05. Shosten wasn’t far behind, touching fourth in a time of 1:58.69.

Yates also took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 58.85, and Shosten placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:31.33.

Sheridan competes in Gillette

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School indoor track and field team competed at the Gillette Invite Saturday. The Broncs and Lady Broncs boasted many first-place finishes.

Cody Milmine finished first in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.59 seconds. He also won the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 22.96, while teammate Matt Roma placed third with a time of 23.38.

Alec Riegert crossed first a couple times as well, winning the 400-meter run with a time of 52.42, and the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.86.

Milmine and Riegert spearheaded the victorious 1,600-meter relay team — also consisting of Roma and Marc Wodahl — that clocked in at 3:35.18, which was more that five seconds faster than the second-place team.

Wodahl took runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 11.5 inches. Ryan Karajanis placed second in pole vault, clearing 12-06, and Gaige Vielhauer finished third in the shot put with a toss of 49-02.

David Standish paced the distance crew with a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter run, logging a time of 10:11.23, while Garrett Avery took in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:49.50.

The Lady Broncs recorded four victories Saturday. Taemalle Lawson won the 55-meter dash, logging a time of 7.55. Piper Carroll finished first in 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.21, and Rachel Petersburg crossed first in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.94.

Kylie Sorenson led the charge in the field, winning the high jump, as she cleared 5 feet. Teammate Madyson Godwin took runner-up with a mark of 4-10.

Lady Panthers stay perfect in conference

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team went on the road Saturday and dominated Midwest 58-30. The win improved the Lady Panthers to 14-5 and 5-0 in conference play.

Kristin Klaahsen led AC with 16 points. McKenna Auzqui wasn’t far behind with 15 points, and Kailei Beam chipped in eight points.

The Lady Panthers play host to Upton Friday.