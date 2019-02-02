Lady Indians shoot their way past Lady Broncs

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team has implemented a 1-1-3 zone defense for the last couple of weeks. The Lady Broncs have found that, for the most part, it best suits their skill set and gives them the best chance for success. That being said, a zone defense’s kryptonite is effective outside shooting. That’s precisely what Cheyenne Central utilized to take care of the Lady Broncs 69-35 Friday night at Sheridan High School.

“I watched film on them, and I didn’t see them hitting six or seven 3-pointers. I saw them miss open 3s, and they hit them tonight,” Sheridan head coach Larry Ligocki said. “Sometimes teams just have a good night shooting, and that’s unfortunate.”

Ligocki installed the 1-1-3 in an effort to keep his post players out of foul trouble. It has done that successfully, but the last few contests have seen foes have a day from the 3-point land, which has Ligocki reverting back to the drawing board.

“We got to figure out the defensive side of things because too many 3s are being hit on us,” Ligocki said. “… Our mantra is, we are playing the percentages. That’s a lower percentage shot out there, but it has come to burn us the last couple of weeks, so we have to get that thing figured out.”

The Lady Indians connected on six from behind the arc in the first half and seven on the night. Jayla Jones paced Central with one of those treys and a game-high 14 points.

Katie Ligocki led the Lady Broncs with 13 points, and that included the game’s first three points, which gave Sheridan a brief lead in the early going. But that was short lived, as Central swiftly answered with the next eight points en route to an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Indians used a pair of mini 5-0 spurts during the early stages of the second stanza to build a 25-10 lead with 3:37 left in the first half. Central overwhelmed the Lady Broncs in the final two minutes of the half, outscoring Sheridan 8-1 to take a 37-19 lead into the break.

Half of the Lady Indians’ 14 third quarter points occurred at the free-throw line as they extended their lead to 51-28. Another big fourth quarter from Central helped it improve to 13-2 on the season, while it dropped Sheridan to 1-13.

The Lady Broncs return to the floor Saturday, hosting Cheyenne East at 11:30 a.m.

Final

Cheyenne Central…11 26 14 18 — 69

Sheridan…………… 7 12 9 7 — 35

Scoring

Cheyenne Central —Ja. Jones 14; Fearneyhough 12; Delbridge 9; Salley 8; Jo. Jones 7; Wahlen 6; Lucas 5; Gashler 4; Boltz 3; Stults 1

Sheridan — Ligocki 14; Johnson 6; Moser 4; Beard 3; Wilson 2; Brown 2; Mitzel 2; Rafferty 2