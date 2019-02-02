Sheridan big man scores 24 points in Broncs’ win

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s Gus Wright took it as challenge. Wright approached his matchup against Cheyenne Central’s Lawson Lovering with a little extra motivation, knowing he’d be tasked with defending one of the state’s best.

“I took it as a challenge in myself to go off and give it all I got,” Wright said. “I felt like I started off the game well, but towards the end he got a couple good post moves in on me. I lost focus in the end, but we had them by enough.”

The Broncs comfortably dispatched of the Indians 73-56 Friday night at Sheridan High School to improve to 13-1 on the season. Wright led the way with a game-high 24 points, besting the 6-foot-11 Lovering by seven points.

“He’s tough,” Wright said. “I’m not used to playing guys taller than me. But that’s good to get that challenge under my belt.”

Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini geared up both Wright and Sam Lecholat for the challenge that Lovering presents. While Lecholat got into early foul trouble and didn’t play for a majority of the first half, Martini stood pleased with how his big guys performed overall.

“We said, ‘We are going to find out who’s the best post tonight,’” Martini said. “I thought our guys did a pretty good, for the most part, on him. But he’s a load.”

Parker Christensen also logged a strong game for Sheridan, tallying 18 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers. Christensen has scored 42 points in his last two games combined and Maritni believes that’s Christensen growing more and more comfortable with basketball after a heavy workload of football during the fall.

“He’s so good at football, and when he came out of football, that was on his my mind all the time, so he didn’t get a lot shots up during football, which is perfectly expected,” Martini said. “But now he’s able to get into basketball form, and this is generally what happens with Parker. Once we get into conference, he starts to feel good at basketball, once again.”

Christensen and Wright did most of the damage in the first quarter. Christensen hit a 3 and Wright poured in seven of the quarter’s final nine points as the Broncs held a 16-7 advantage.

Sheridan used 9-0 and 6-0 scoring runs during the second period to open up a 37-15 halftime lead.

Wright’s 3 at the 5:52 mark of the third stanza gave his team a 45-18 lead, but Central didn’t go away. The Indians pulled to within 58-34 ahead of the fourth frame and a 6-0 run right off the bat gave them even more life.

Central drew as close as 11 point at 67-56 with 2:34 left, but the Broncs recorded seven of the game’s final eight points for yet another double-digit victory — no Wyoming team has come within 13 points of Sheridan this season.

Tristan Bower rounded out the Broncs’ three-headed scoring monster with 15 points.

Sheridan has another challenge on its hands Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when it plays host to 14-1 Cheyenne East.

Final

Cheyenne Central… 7 8 19 22 — 56

Sheridan……………16 21 21 15 — 73

Scoring

Cheyenne Central — Lovering 17; Bra. Storebo 11; Lyman 11; Weinberger 6; Burke 5; Talk 4 Stampfli 2

Sheridan — Wright 24; Christensen 18; Bower 15; Rickett 8; Gregory 4; Lecholat 4