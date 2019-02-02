Igniting joy with aim to promote downtown

Last week at my quarterly Wyoming Main Street meeting, local directors had the opportunity to take an onpurpose.me test. This test provides a two-word purpose statement and my purpose statement is “Igniting joy.” A person can analyze both words and look at their synonyms’ meanings to perceive what they want to see. Personally, I feel that my purpose is spot on with the goals and visions that I have for our beautiful downtown.

The Downtown Sheridan Association is committed to promoting our beautiful downtown Sheridan. This year, the Historic District Promotion Committee is working on various promotions to bring people downtown to work, play and shop. Our first promotion, running for the month of February, is “Love Your Downtown.” DSA will be posting weekly events that are happening downtown on our website, Facebook and Instagram. Please visit our downtown and show our retailers some love.

Our largest fundraiser of the year is just around the corner. Our annual Wine Fest will be March 1 at the Elks Lodge 520. This year’s theme is Mardi Gras, with a wonderful food selection presented by Albertson’s and Bonafide Foods. Sushi, fine cheeses, shrimp and grits, muffalettas and beignets are just a sneak peek at some of the scrumptious appetizer that will be available.

This year we are bringing back our local spirits and have more than 100 beers and wines for tasting. Don’t miss out on the limited silent auction items, raffles and games. As always, funds raised will be used to further our mission, flowers baskets on Main Street, Third Thursday Street Festival, Sheridan Farmers Market and other local downtown promotions.

Thank you to this year’s sponsors.

To purchase your tickets, see www.downtownsheridan.org or stop by the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Feel free to call us if you have any question regarding our events at 307-672-8881. It’s going to be a Mardi Good time!

Zoila Perry is the executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association.