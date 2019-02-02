When leftwing ideology becomes dangerous

Re: New York abortion law

The state of New York has now extended abortion “rights” to the day of birth of the “fetus.” Virginia’s state legislature is debating a similar law which, according to its sponsor, would allow abortion even during the birthing process.

In 1939, Adolf Hitler initiated a euthanasia program which he called “T-4,” empowering Nazi physicians to kill people considered “unsuited to live.” This so-called “applied biology” was geared to ridding German society of “burdensome lives” and “useless eaters.” Doctors were given the power of life or death over infants, the mentally disabled, the elderly and people the Nazis considered “subhuman races,” especially Jews and Slavs.

This unspeakably heartless program used starvation, lethal injection and poison gas to rid society of the “unwanted.” Relatives of the murdered received condolence letters and falsified death certificates signed by physicians who had been turned into killers using pseudoscientific rationalizations to murder “inferior” people. Some 200,000 innocents were killed in the T-4 program, and millions of others were gassed at SS extermination camps.

The left incessantly lectures us about their love of “science,” and yet Democrat legislators in New York and Virginia completely ignore sophisticated 3-D sonogram technology, which has proven through scientific experimentation that unborn children (whom the left calls “fetuses”) exhibit clear signs of feeling pain at around week 20 of a woman’s pregnancy. Today’s leftwing extremists are now authorizing the euthanasia of unborn children right up to (and in some instances at) the moment of birth. This amounts to infanticide and it is now being given legal status not so differently than the Nazis did with their T-4 euthanasia program.

Human life ends when the heart stops beating. One wonders, then, why isn’t an unborn child declared alive when his/her heartbeat is detected some seven weeks after conception? We bend over backward to protect the constitutional due process rights of accused murders and violent gang members. But what rights does an unborn child have in the face of barbarous laws such as those now being proposed and enacted in deep blue states?

There comes a time in the life of every society when its people will either stand up for something, or they’ll end up putting up with anything, as Germans did in the 1930s. Have Americans had enough callous barbarity or have 55 million abortions anesthetized our consciences? Time will tell, but the hour is indeed growing late.

Charles Cole

Sheridan

DEQ questions not standard at this point

Re: Ramaco permitting process

On Jan. 22, The Press ran an article about Ramaco’s ongoing permitting process for their proposed Brook Mine in which the company spun the permit review under the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality as “standard.” First of all, we need to remember that this is round eight of the mine’s permitting process — eight rounds of permitting are hardly standard.

It’s also important to note that that DEQ’s “request for additional technical information” for the permit application was a 30-page letter pointing out deficiencies and asking numerous questions. Again, 30 pages consisting of 138 questions and deficiencies in response to a permit application in the early rounds is not unusual but by round eight it is not standard.

Ramaco’s permit was found to be deficient in 2017 for hydrologic samples and related impacts, subsidence prevention and blasting. It’s these deficiencies that the company is supposed to be addressing.

These important issues affect the surface (the ground we walk on), and the water we drink — groundwater and surface water. If DEQ has found this many problems eight rounds into this process, we need to question Ramaco’s sincerity in meeting the required rules and regulations to obtain a mining permit.

Stacy Page

Sheridan

Money is not speech

Re: HJ8 in Legislature

Many of our legislators vehemently oppose a constitutional amendment that says “corporations are not people and money is not speech.” They claim it restricts freedom of speech. They are misinformed or corrupted. It does not restrict freedom of speech.

It restores speech, restores the intent of democratic government guaranteed to Wyoming by the U.S. government (“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government”) and restores the intent of the Wyoming Constitution, “In their inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, all members of the human race are equal.” That is pretty clear. It goes further. “Perpetuities and monopolies are contrary to the genius of a free state, and shall not be allowed. Corporations being creatures of the state, endowed for the public good with a portion of its sovereign powers, must be subject to its control.”

Then we have legislators who raise another objection. “Corporations are made up of people.” That too is deceiving. Corporations are made up of investments, not people — some money is from people, some not. Some is from other corporations, some from foreign investors, some even from governments.

The main purpose of the corporation, and value to society, is to separate the legal obligations of the corporation (risk) from the investors. If the corporation goes bankrupt the investor is not obligated by their debt. Unfortunately, it also removes the moral obligation of the investors — no investor is morally or legally responsible for what the corporation does.

That automatically makes corporations amoral. They have no conscience, no patriotism and no feelings. In short, they are not human beings and should be regulated; must “be subject to its [state] control” for the “public good.”

If you’re tired of having your voice drowned out by the influence of money tell your state representatives, right now, to support HJ8 — because money is not speech.

Mel Logan

Sheridan

Thank you for support

Re: SCLT donations

Anyone who’s spent time in Sheridan County knows how kind and caring this community is. That was apparent again this Christmas season as kind and caring friends gave more than $110,000 to Sheridan Community Land Trust.

That figure is remarkable, but what makes it even more remarkable is that one generous person’s match challenge of $25,000 wasn’t just met, but surpassed by so many kind and caring friends.

Thank you to all of our friends who supported Sheridan Community Land Trust this season. You make our community a special place.

If you’re not familiar with Sheridan Community Land Trust, I invite you to take a hike — or bike — along Soldier Ridge Trail on the west edge of Sheridan or on Red Grade Trails for some splendid views of the valley. When the ice melts, 15 access sites on the Tongue River Water Trail make getting on the water easy for everyone. And a drive along the Black Diamond Trail Byway is a great way to learn about historic coal towns like Monarch, Kleenburn and Acme. I’m particularly excited for the 3 new miles of Hidden Hoot Trail that will be built this year. When complete, Hidden Hoot Trail will connect directly to Sheridan Pathways making it even easier to go from your front door to the outdoors.

Projects like those make Sheridan County a special place to live, but kind and caring friends are what make it a great home. Thank you, friends.

Mike Evers

President, Sheridan Community Land Trust