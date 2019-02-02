Snow more than just ticket to fun

SHERIDAN — A thick blanket of snow currently covers the Bighorn Mountains west of Sheridan. Not only does the snow make the mountain fitting for any photograph, it also lends itself to numerous recreational opportunities for individuals not afraid to brave the cold.

“It’s kind of limitless, really, depending on a person’s desire,” said Brian Boden, the natural resource specialist with the Powder River Forest Service Office. “… On scale, it’s very similar to the summertime activities, just a little different use and a little different number of folks using it.”

From downhill skiing to dog sledding, outdoor enthusiasts can tackle a number of different activities atop the snow. The white powder also serves an important environmental purpose that is felt year-round and in areas hundreds of miles away.

The Wyoming Natural Resource Conservation Service closely monitors snowpack — layers of snow — especially atop the mountains. The snow in high altitudes is quite impactful for not only the mountain itself but for the lowlands, as well.

“Wyoming is a headwater state, so the mountain snowpack is the driver for river systems nationwide, so it’s very important for those systems,” said Andrew Cassiday, district conservationist with the Sheridan office. “It’s locally important for irrigation and local water uses.”

There are two ways snowpack is measured in the West. One way is via a remote sensing system called Snotel. The other is through the use of core samples.

These two measurements are primarily focused on the density of the snow and the depth of the snow. Not all snow is created equal. Some is lighter and fluffier while other snow is more compact and heavy. The heavier the snow, the more water it contains. A more dense snow atop the mountain is best for the waterways as it’ll likely melt more gradually, constantly feeding the system.

“A slow and steady melt is most ideal for a lot of reasons,” Cassiday said. “For stream users, a slower melt is ideal and for prevention of flooding and minimal impact of flooding.”

A quick melt will cause more flooding in the late spring and early summer and then subsequent low stream flow in late summer.

With Wyoming being a headwater state, snow on the Bighorns will affect how the Tongue River flows and how farmers and fishermen in the area go about utilizing the resource. The snow will also affect individuals in midwestern states such as Missouri that have a major river system fed by melted snow in the Equality State.

Currently, snowpack on the Bighorn Mountains is near average. While snowfall remained low during the late fall and early winter, it has picked up recently.

Snowpack in the last few years has been particularly good.

“Last year and the last couple of years have been pretty favorable. We’ve had a number of pretty good years both precipitation and snowfall wise,” Cassiday said. “We’ve ended at or a little above median in the end.”

If one decides to venture up the mountain for some winter fun, the snow provides a canvas for carving out footprints and ski marks. It also provides a precious resource needed for locals and people hundreds of miles away.