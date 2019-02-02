Take advantage of winter recreation opportunities

If it’s going to be cold, it might as well snow. That’s what I try to tell myself anyway. Snow brings all sorts of activities that are fun, as long as I take advantage of it and don’t waste a day lying on my couch binging on the latest Netflix series.

January has been a great month for snow. There have been great opportunities to get out the door and enjoy the weather and conditions. On Jan. 19, Black Mountain Nordic Club hosted a moonlight ski event at Sibley Lake Nordic ski area. This event was a blast. The trails were in great condition, the warming hut had the stoves burning, and the snacks hit the spot.

If you are member of the Black Mountain Nordic Club don’t forget to renew your membership for 2019, it took me most of the month of January to get myself renewed, but I got it done. If you enjoy cross-country or skate skiing or snowshoeing at Cutler or Sibley Lake trails consider becoming a member, those folks do a great job and spend a lot of time making those trails awesome.

The next moonlight ski event at Sibley Lake is Feb. 16. Hope to see you up there!

Beyond cross-country skiing, my wife and I have decided to take up downhill skiing. She had gone skiing several times growing up, but I had never been. My first time down a hill was this month at Antelope Butte, and it was the best. When we got done I was giddy, asking my wife why I had waited so long to get my start on the slopes.

The Sheridan Recreation District is partnering with the Antelope Butte Foundation to purchase a yurt for Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. We are very excited about this because of the many possibilities it will provide to partner on recreation programs. The Recreation District is looking to expand its presence in the outdoor recreation realm in Sheridan County.

We are looking to build off of our Fresh Air Friday day hikes and rock climbing program to include programming at Antelope Butte. We offer an introductory outdoor rock climbing program in partnership with Bighorn Mountain Guides.

Our first in a series of last Saturday baseball and softball clinics will begin Feb. 23 at the Sheridan Indoor Baseball Facility in Thorne-Rider Park. This program is available to 7- to 14-year-old baseball and softball players in Sheridan County. This is a great opportunity to get rolling into the spring/summer playing season. Sign up at the Sheridan Recreation District office or visit our website to register.

The Sheridan Recreation District was established to offer quality community programming, and sometimes the best way to do that is to partner with other great organizations. We appreciate everything this community has to offer for recreation and are proud to be a part of that. I definitely feel lucky to have great recreation opportunities in town and in the Bighorn Mountains.

Whether it’s on the mountain, on the court or on the ball field, I hope to see you out there being active.

Seth Ulvestad is the executive director of the Sheridan Recreation District.