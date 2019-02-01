FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Accident clean up, Loucks Street and Jefferson Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block East Alger Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 Pioneer Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:48 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 7:01 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Trauma, West Loucks Street and Jefferson Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:38 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 2:01 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 5:17 p.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 5:59 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, Skeels Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:56 p.m.

• Medical, Pioneer Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Lift assist, West Loucks Street, 10:38 p.m.

• Blood draw, West 12th Street, 10:43 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Dismissals — Amanda K Szymaniak, Sheridan; Aspen Nowell Szymaniak, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• DUI, North Heights Drive, 1:53 a.m.

• Illegal parking, North Custer Street, 8:22 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:57 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Accident, Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street and Jefferson Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Canby Street, 1:09

• Snow removal, West Loucks Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Thurmond Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Stalking, South Canby Street, 3:36 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:03 p.m.

• Fire alarm, North Jefferson Street, 8:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:03 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, Ranchester, 12:20 a.m.

• Stalking, River Street, Big Horn, 2:20 a.m.

• Harassment, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 12:33 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Rosebud Lane, Story, 1:46 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Hillocks Lane, 3:59 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Big Goose Road, 5:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:37 p.m.

• Domestic, West 16th Street, 11:38 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Thursday

• Andrew R Jager, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Judith E Walsh, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

