SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Accident clean up, Loucks Street and Jefferson Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block East Alger Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 Pioneer Street, 8:33 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 7:01 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Trauma, West Loucks Street and Jefferson Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:38 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 2:01 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 5:17 p.m.
• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Medical, Martin Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
• Medical, Skeels Street, 6:18 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:56 p.m.
• Medical, Pioneer Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Lift assist, West Loucks Street, 10:38 p.m.
• Blood draw, West 12th Street, 10:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• Dismissals — Amanda K Szymaniak, Sheridan; Aspen Nowell Szymaniak, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.
• DUI, North Heights Drive, 1:53 a.m.
• Illegal parking, North Custer Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:57 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Accident, Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.
• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street and Jefferson Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Canby Street, 1:09
• Snow removal, West Loucks Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Thurmond Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
• Stalking, South Canby Street, 3:36 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Fire alarm, North Jefferson Street, 8:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:03 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, Ranchester, 12:20 a.m.
• Stalking, River Street, Big Horn, 2:20 a.m.
• Harassment, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 12:33 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Rosebud Lane, Story, 1:46 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Hillocks Lane, 3:59 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Goose Road, 5:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:37 p.m.
• Domestic, West 16th Street, 11:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Andrew R Jager, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Judith E Walsh, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 4