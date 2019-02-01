Zayley Anna Owings

Zayley Anna Owings was born Jan. 22, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jade Fieldgrove and Casey Owings of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Kobe Lowell.

Her grandparents are Rusty and Mary-Jane Fieldgrove, John Owings and Helen Austin, all of Sheridan.

Adele Shay Rosenlund

Adele Shay Rosenlund was born Jan. 24, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Clayton and Amanda Rosenlund of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brothers Kyan, Esko, Camden, Mylan and Kinston and sisters Marcelle and Maera.

Her grandparents are Don and Deb Williamson of Moorcroft and Perry and Thelma Rosenlund of Sheridan.

Jack Dean Pelesky

Jack Dean Pelesky was born Jan. 29, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Kevin and Jenelle Pelesky of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Kember.

His grandparents are James Pelesky of Buffalo and Dean and Kim Tapani and Lisa Kelly of Sheridan.

Aaron Anthony Malmberg

Aaron Anthony Malmberg was born Jan. 29, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Josh and Debbie Malmberg of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Dokken and Owen and sister Reagan.

His grandparents are Bill and Terry Barrett of Sheridan and John and Rayna Malmberg of Cody.