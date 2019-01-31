Lady Generals lack energy in loss to Lady Lancers

SHERIDAN — Fans who arrived late to the Sheridan College women’s basketball team’s game Wednesday night missed … well … a time out.

Head coach Ryan Davis used his first time not a minute deep into a contest against Eastern Wyoming College.

Davis stood noticeably upset with his team and its energy and focus after just 56 seconds. His feelings didn’t change for the remaining 39 minutes and four seconds.

The Lady Generals fell to Eastern Wyoming College 85-78 inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, dropping them to 13-10 on the season and 3-4 in Region IX play.

“Our energy, our minds, I could tell our minds weren’t right, and it ended up being our minds weren’t right all night,” Davis said. “… We came out with the wrong mindset to win the game. The wrong mindset to get stops. It’s tough. This is probably the most disappointed I’ve been in our team all year.”

Sheridan entered Wednesday riding a modest two-game winning streak, which pulled it back to the middle of the pack within the conference. Unlike Wednesday, Davis was happy with how his team performed and competed in those past couple of wins.

“We choose when we want to turn it on and turn it off, and we’ve done that all year,” Davis said. “We chose to play hard against Central (Wyoming College). We chose to play hard against Gillette (College). We chose to play hard against Casper (College). Every other conference game, we’ve chosen to be soft.”

After the first-minute time out, SC steadied itself and led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter. Kassie Hoyer — who finished with 16 points — paced the Lady Generals with six first-period points.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Noora Parttimaa, followed by a put back by Misini Fifita pushed Sheridan’s advantage out to 28-18. But from there until halftime, the Lady Lancers outscored the Lady Generals 17-7.

That wave of momentum for the visitors persisted in the second half as Eastern Wyoming went on a 16-0 run, which gave it a 53-41 lead with 3:56 to play in the third quarter.

“I think we were just dead,” Hoyer said. “It’s just kind of like restarting the game at halftime. You go in there, you sit down, and we need to change something because we do that consistently. We need to somehow get ourselves energized back up.”

The Lady Generals found some energy in the fourth frame. Sheridan trailed 61-52 ahead of the game’s final quarter, but trimmed its deficit to 61-57 right away.

Darcy Walker and Cynthia Green — who poured in a team-high 18 points to go alongside 15 rebounds — made back-to-back buckets, which tied the game at 69 with 4:30 left. But, once again, Eastern Wyoming closed the period strong, scoring 16 of the contest’s final 25 points en route to victory.

The Lady Generals shot 41 percent (31 of 76) from the field, but only made 9 of 32 from 3-point land. The Lady Lancers connected on 45 percent (33 of 73) of their field-goal attempts. Sheridan won the rebounding battle 47-30.

Sheridan College travels to Western Wyoming Community College Saturday, and Davis hopes Wednesday will serve as a wake-up call for his team as it progresses deeper into the second half of conference play.

“I hope that there’s a major look-ourselves-in-the-face moment after this game,” Davis said. “We don’t have much time.”

Final

Eastern Wyoming…16 19 26 24 — 85

Sheridan College….19 16 17 26 — 78

Scoring

Eastern Wyoming — Buchanan 23; Rexach-Roure 15; Cutler 15; Martinez-Sanz 11; Raff 7; Salat-Margarit 6; Mackey 3; Becker 3; Trehub 2

Sheridan College — Green 18; Hoyer 16; Tuisavura 11; Parttimaa 9; Oca 9; Walker 7; Fifita 5; Solovi 3

Rebounds

Eastern Wyoming 30 (Mackey 5); Sheridan College 47 (Green 18)

Assists

Eastern Wyoming 19 (Rexach-Roure 10); Sheridan College 22 (Solovi 7)