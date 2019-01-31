Carving out a role: Gregory’s job and how he advanced

SHERIDAN — Dalton Gregory suited up for the Sheridan High School boys basketball team’s state tournament run last season. He went through film preparation, ran through layup lines prior to games and sat on the bench ready to contribute if needed.

Gregory ultimately didn’t enter any game at state, and up to that point, that was as close as he came to the varsity floor. Now, as a senior in his last year of eligibility, Gregory has carved out a role on the 12-1 Broncs team. His hard work and dedication to the sport has paid off, as he’s a key bench player for one of the best teams in the state.

Gregory has only ever wanted to play basketball.

Ever since kindergarten, it has all been about ball. He has worked tirelessly for years in the hopes of one day lending a hand to the varsity squad, and his time has come.

“He’s a kid that puts in a ton of work,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “He’s been to the (Sheridan) YMCA pretty much every morning for the last four years trying to get better at basketball. He loves the game. He’s worked extremely hard to get to the point to be able to come on the floor and do some great things for us.”

Gregory possess all the measurables a basketball player needs. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs around 190 pounds. His size allows him to play physical in the paint and rebound, while his outside touch makes him a threat on the perimeter.

Gregory corrals 3.6 rebounds per game and connects on 47 percent of his 3-pointers. He averages 4.6 points per contest, and his role on the team has expanded since November.

“I think I’ve come a long ways this season,” Gregory said. “I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable in games. I’m not as timid as I was at the beginning of the season.”

The Broncs will look for continued growth and comfortabilty from Gregory this week. Sheridan hosts Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East in its first and only regular-season meetings with the pair of schools.

The Indians visit Sheridan Friday at 7 p.m. Central owns a 10-4 record and one big mismatch. The Indians run most of their offense through 6-foot-10 sophomore Lawson Lovering — he holds offers from Baylor, Boise State and Wyoming — who averages 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

“They want you to focus on their big guy, so he can catch it and kick it out for 3s. They are very good at doing that,” Martini said. “… Their coach always has them playing hard, especially on the defensive end, so we are going to have to take great shots and be able to, hopefully, get some stops defensively.”

Central hits, on average, 36 percent of its 3-pointers, which is second best in the state. The Indians also hold opponents to a state-low 47 points per contest.

East — which Sheridan hosts Saturday at 1 p.m. — does most of its damage on the offensive end. The Thunderbirds score 72.7 points per game (tops in Wyoming), connecting on 54.5 percent of their field-goal attempts.

“East is super athletic,” Martini said. “All of them can score, and all them can play extremely well. They have eight or nine guys that can play, so we have to do a great job on the defensive end and make sure they take tough shots.”

East is led by Erik Oliver who tallies 20.3 points per contest. Oliver is tied with Sheridan’s Tristan Bower as the top scorer in the East Region.

Bower is not just a scorer for the Broncs as he’s averaging 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Bower receives plenty of help from Gus Wright, who’s averaging 11.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Parker Christensen and Sam Lecholat chip in 11.5 and 10.4 points per contest, respectively.

The Broncs rank second in the state in scoring (69 points per game), second in shooting percentage (51.8 percent), third in rebounding (32.9 rebounds per contest) and second in team defense (allowing 49.4 points per game).

No team in Wyoming has come within 13 points of Sheridan, and both Central and East bring talent and variation to the floor that will uniquely challenge the Broncs.