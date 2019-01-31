SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2400 block North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Smoke detector activated, 600 block East Works Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, North Main Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Blood draw, West 12th Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 8:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:51 a.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 10:42 a.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Snow removal, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, B Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Parking complaint, A Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Death investigation, North Main Street, 4:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Sixth Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:11 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 8:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:41 p.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 8:41 p.m.
• Assisting other agencies, Fourth Street, 9:03 p.m.
• Barking dog, Emerson Street, 10:02 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Lewis Street, 11:16 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Wyoming Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
• Curfew violation, Sugarland Drive, 11:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 a.m.
• Animal incident, West 15th Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Creek Road; mile marker 7, 8:22 p.m.
• Possession of drugs, East Fourth Street and Broadway Street, 9:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Charles E Benedict, 49, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas T Eufemia, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD
• Jeffery M Johnson, 29, Sheridan, driving under suspension, arrested by SPD
• Jessie O Venable, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SCSO
• Dustin E Vincent, 45, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 62
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 4