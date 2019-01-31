SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2400 block North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Smoke detector activated, 600 block East Works Street, 5:34 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Blood draw, West 12th Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 8:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:51 a.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 a.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 10:42 a.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, B Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Parking complaint, A Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Death investigation, North Main Street, 4:10 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Sixth Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:11 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 8:34 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 8:41 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Fourth Street, 9:03 p.m.

• Barking dog, Emerson Street, 10:02 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Lewis Street, 11:16 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Wyoming Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

• Curfew violation, Sugarland Drive, 11:46 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 a.m.

• Animal incident, West 15th Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Creek Road; mile marker 7, 8:22 p.m.

• Possession of drugs, East Fourth Street and Broadway Street, 9:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Charles E Benedict, 49, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas T Eufemia, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD

• Jeffery M Johnson, 29, Sheridan, driving under suspension, arrested by SPD

• Jessie O Venable, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SCSO

• Dustin E Vincent, 45, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4