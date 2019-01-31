FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2400 block North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Smoke detector activated, 600 block East Works Street, 5:34 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:30 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Blood draw, West 12th Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 8:13 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:51 a.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 a.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 10:42 a.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, B Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Parking complaint, A Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Death investigation, North Main Street, 4:10 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Sixth Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:11 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 8:34 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 8:41 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Fourth Street, 9:03 p.m.

• Barking dog, Emerson Street, 10:02 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Lewis Street, 11:16 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Wyoming Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

• Curfew violation, Sugarland Drive, 11:46 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 a.m.

• Animal incident, West 15th Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Creek Road; mile marker 7, 8:22 p.m.

• Possession of drugs, East Fourth Street and Broadway Street, 9:03 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Charles E Benedict, 49, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas T Eufemia, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD

• Jeffery M Johnson, 29, Sheridan, driving under suspension, arrested by SPD

• Jessie O Venable, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SCSO

• Dustin E Vincent, 45, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

By |Jan. 31, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN