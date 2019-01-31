Local briefs

Winter concert series continues at Sheridan Inn

SHERIDAN — A winter dance and concert series will continue at the Sheridan Inn this winter thanks to “Friends of the Sheridan Inn,” a nonprofit that supports western artists of all types. Each week’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with those age 10 and younger getting in free of charge. All proceeds go to the bands.

The lineup for the rest of the season is as follows:

• Feb. 1 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 8 — Tris Munsick and the Innocents

• Feb. 15 — Band of Outlaws

• Feb. 22 — No concert

• March 1 — Band of Outlaws

• March 8 — Dave Munsick

• March 15 — Band of Outlaws

• March 22 — no concert

• March 29 — Dave Munsick

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.

WYO to offer The Met Live in HD

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host another round of The Met Live in HD at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

The show, “Carmen,” tells the story of the downfall of Don Jose, a soldier who is seduced by the gypsy Carmen.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Yoga on Tap to benefit Antelope Butte

SHERIDAN — Yoga on Tap will benefit the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The Sheridan Yoga Festival will present a one-hour Yoga Flow Class lead by Tanya Moon and live music by Dugan Irby. After the yoga class, a Black Tooth Brewing Company beer of your choice will be served by Monica Reisch, accompanied by more music from Irby.

Attendees will also enjoy some light appetizers, music, beer and friends.

The cost $20 per person, paid at the door with cash or check only. Attendees are asked to use north entrance of the theater and take the elevator up to the third floor. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP on the Facebook event or by messaging Moon directly on Facebook.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.