WYO to offer Bolshoi in Cinema

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer Bolshoi in Cinema’s “La Bayadere” at 6 p.m. Feb. 5.

The ballet tells the classic story of temple dancer Nikiya and warrior Solor, who fall deeply in love, igniting heated passions and murderous intrigues when the Rajah and his daughter Gamzatti discover their forbidden love.

Tickets for the show cost $21 per adult and $11 per student. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

