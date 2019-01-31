Jentel Presents set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place Feb. 5 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include creative non-fiction writer Lia Greenwell of Detroit, Michigan; mixed media artist Stacey Davidson of Rock Hill, South Carolina; painter Lisa Warren of Sharon, Connecticut; oil painter Kim Gagne of Chatham, Massachusetts; sculptor Barbara Pearsall of Brooklyn, New York; and poet Erin Malone of Seattle, Washington.

For more information, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.