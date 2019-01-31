Practicing medicine without a license

Re: Fluoridation of water

Once again, some members of the dental profession and their political cronies are insistent upon forcing Sheridan area residents ingest toxic-waste fluoride in our drinking water without our consent.

The surgeon general is America’s top doctor. Yet, he has no right to force any American to take any drug, without that person’s informed consent.

These dentists and hygienists believe the people of Sheridan are too stupid to decide whether or not to fluoridate our water. Therefore, they believe they should make that decision, whether we like it or not.

This toxic-waste fluoride comes from aluminum and phosphate fertilizer industries. The Food and Drug Administration rates fluoride as an “unapproved drug.” The FDA has never approved fluoride for ingestion.

A Jan. 8, 2011, article from The Associated Press in The Sheridan Press begins: “Feds: Americans getting too much fluoride.” A Jan. 20, 2011, Press article by Teddy Araas includes “Acidity in sodas can triple tooth decay incidence, eating and dissolving tooth enamel minerals, making teeth weaker and more sensitive.”

Yet, we’re to believe that non-fluoridated water is the sole cause of tooth decay.

In the April 5, 2018, edition of Health & Wellness, Harley Manson revealed: “In one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals, The Lancet, fluoride has been, at last, classified as a neurotoxin 100 percent. This puts it in the same category with lead, arsenic and mercury. The news was released by author Stefan Smyle who cited a report published by The Lancet Neurology, Volume 13, Issue 3, in March of 2014.”

Our underhanded politicians who forced fluoridation upon us are practicing medicine without a license.

Wyoming law 33-26-301 (a) states that no person shall practice medicine in this state without a license granted by the board, or as otherwise provided by law.

French philosopher Voltaire warned us: “Oh what a tangled web we weave, when we first practice to deceive.” The deceivers are certainly among us.

John Fafoutakis

Sheridan

Unclear whether college contract proper

Re: Spear-O caretakers

April of 2011, Sheridan College purchased the old Spear-O Wigwam Ranch. The ranch is located on leased land on the Bighorn National Forest. The purchase cost was $650,000. This mountain campus was envisioned as a revenue-generating facility.

Since 2011, the campus has achieved $289,502 in revenue and the taxpayers have spent $1,920,347 for salaries, operation and capital expense for the Spear-O campus. In 2012, a letter from “Friends of Spear-O” was distributed, asking for people to volunteer their strength, know-how and enthusiasm to work at Spear-O. The letter was from Trudy Munsick, among others.

The road to Spear-O is closed from Nov. 15 to April 1; the campus is open June, July, August. Twelve hours of free lectures were offered in 2016 and six hours of free lectures in 2017. There were “no-fee” classes in those two years.

On Dec. 7, 2015, Dr. Young, the college president, signed a management contract for Spear-O with Dave and Trudy Munsick. The contract was provided by the Munsicks for the years 2016 and 2017. The contract was for $95,000 per year, a total of $189,999.84 for both summers. The management contract signed by Dr. Young states the contract fee would be payable monthly upon “presentation of a invoice to the CFO.” However, the payments of $7,916.66 per month were made from purchase orders, not invoices.

In 2016 and 2017, the campus was not a classroom, but a resort. Food service was contracted, facilities renovated under supervision of the project manager for the college, website and marketing from the public information office of the college, IT services from the college. These college offices had been provided in the years before 2016 and 2017.

In May of 2017, college Trustee Gary Koltiska made a motion to liquidate Spear-O. The motion died. In June of 2018, Mr. Koltiska made the motion to sell Spear-O, which passed.

I hope to address the college board in February to ask that they review the Munsicks’ contract.

The absence of invoices for payment of $189,999.84 is the problem. I would hope the college would share their conclusions about this contract with the college attorneys for comment.

Vicki Taylor

Banner