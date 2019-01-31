Celebrating local women

Caregivers. Professionals. Teachers. Mothers. Volunteers. Leaders. The women of Sheridan County tackle a wide variety of roles on any given day. The contributions of women to the community are likely immeasurable and often intangible.

Each year, though, The Sheridan Press and the FAB Women’s Conference Committee seek nominations for the Woman of the Year award. We have intentionally left the requirements for the award broad because we know women in the community contribute in many different ways and we don’t want to limit recognition of those.

Past winners have included:

• Dixie Johnson, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO

• Tempe Murphy, Sheridan High School booster, volunteer for K-Life, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Relay for Life, Wyoming Cancer Society

• Michelle Edwards, Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer and Jaycees member

• Ada Kirven, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation, director of donor relations

• Carmen Rideout, The Hub on Smith executive director

• Erin Kilbride, Tongue River Valley Community Center executive director

Nominations for the 2019 award are now open. Nominations may be submitted through the FAB website at thesheridanpress.com/fab/awards. Take some time to share as much information as you can about the person you’d like to see recognized.

In addition to a set of questions, we ask for a one-page explanation of why you believe the woman deserves the award. This is the heart of the nomination process; we want to hear how she’s impacted the people around her.

FAB Committee members ask that all nominations be submitted by Feb. 22. We’ll then review all of the deserving women and pick a winner; one of the committee’s hardest tasks involved with planning the FAB Women’s Conference.

Nominees will be recognized at the April 12 FAB Women’s Conference and the winner will be announced during the FAB luncheon, which will also include a performance and presentation from local musician Sarah Sample and two of her friends. You won’t want to miss this.

If you know a woman who has made Sheridan a better place — by exemplifying strength and determination, adaptability and humanity, vision, leadership and integrity — consider nominating her for this award. We know many women deserve it.

If you have questions, send an email to kristen.czaban@thesheridanpress.com or call The Press at 307-672-2431.

Tickets for the FAB Women’s Conference are also now on sale and are expected to go quickly. Check out your options at thesheridanpress.com/fab.