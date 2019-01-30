Love songs and gypsy jazz

This Valentine’s Day, take your special someone to Paris — without leaving Sheridan!

The WYO Theater is hosting the acclaimed Hot Club of San Francisco and the popular French vocalist Isabelle Fontaine, which have combined to create Meet Me in Paris, a charming concert invoking an unforgettable Parisian experience.

And luckily for us all, they are bringing this romance to Sheridan in time for Valentine’s Day! The concert will be at the WYO Theater on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Love songs and driving gypsy jazz are a combination made famous during the 20s and 30s in Paris by the legendary Hot Club de France, Django Reinhardt, and Stephane Grappelli.

Following the First World War, the city became a gathering place for artists from around the world and The Hot Club’s unique sound of gypsy jazz reflects this inter-wartime collection of cultures.

On Feb. 14 at the WYO, get ready to keep time with the strum of the rhythm guitars and let the magical guitar and fiddle solos take you on a ride down the Seine and through the heart of the city. Ms. Fontaine’s mix of sweet and sultry songs adds a touch of beauty and authenticity that echoes the historic Ville-Lumière, “the city of light.”

Check out the WYO’s experience of the month for Press Pass members (spoiler: buy one, get one ticket to this Feb. 14 concert!), then sign up today!

By Erin Butler

WYO Performing Arts and Education Center