Gardening tips

During the winter months, we focus on our indoor plants.

With heaters running combined with our already dry climate, you will want to increase humidity of your tropical type houseplants. You can do this by misting them regularly, or by setting trays of wet pebbles under the container. Grouping plants together helps as well.

You’ll find that watering needs have most likely declined as well. Plants are resting so require less water. As they days get longer you will increase the water as needed to maintain evenly moist (not wet!) soil.

Check soil regularly to keep plants happy!