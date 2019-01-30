FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Gardening tips

Home|Press Pass|Stories from Our Partners|Gardening tips

During the winter months, we focus on our indoor plants.

With heaters running combined with our already dry climate, you will want to increase humidity of your tropical type houseplants. You can do this by misting them regularly, or by setting trays of wet pebbles under the container. Grouping plants together helps as well.

You’ll find that watering needs have most likely declined as well. Plants are resting so require less water. As they days get longer you will increase the water as needed to maintain evenly moist (not wet!) soil.

Check soil regularly to keep plants happy!

Check out Landon’s experience of the month for Press Pass members (spoiler: a special offer on houseplants!), then sign up today.

By Jessica Bohnsack
Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery & Landscaping

By |Jan. 30, 2019|

About the Author:

Press Pass partners share stories about their organizations, giving you a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their worlds.

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN