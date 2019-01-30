FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Books and love

Love your downtown in February!

At Sheridan Stationery, we have a book signing with a local author every Saturday this month.

February 2, 1-3 p.m.
Signing with Pat Jones and her thriller “Sagebrush Alley”

February 9, 11 a.m.
Talk and signing with Jaydine Rendall and her children’s series set in Colorado and Wyoming circa 1860’s “High Plains Heroes, #1 Josiah, #2 Laughing Wolf, #3 Bethy”

February 16, 1-3 p.m.
Reading and signing with Lori Green and her poetry collection “Outlier: The Moon As Guide To Source And Stillness

February 23, 1-3 p.m.
Signing with Forest Dunning on his 2nd historical novel “Slaughter on the Otter”

It’s also the month to let your loved ones know how much you care about them.

We carry a large selection of Valentine cards, and books. What could be more thoughtful and personal than the perfect book?

We’ll help you find the best book for your loved ones, and then we’ll wrap it up in a pretty Valentine package at no extra cost to you.

Check out Sheridan Stationery’s experience of the month for Press Pass members, then sign up today.

By Robby Smith
Sheridan Stationery

Jan. 30, 2019

About the Author:

