I woke up the other morning to snow, snow and more snow. Looks as if Old Man Winter has arrived at last. Call me crazy, (and those who know me do!), but I am like a little kid when it comes to the snow. My brain says, “Playtime!” One of my favorite winter activities is snowshoeing with my trusty canine sidekick, Blue, at my side, with the mountains as my playground.

The beauty of snowshoeing is in its simplicity. They are easy to transport and require no additional/special equipment: A warm pair of boots, the desire to get out the door and your all set. Snow shoe bindings accommodate most footwear, (size 5-11 women’s and size 7-13 for men). Poles and gators are optional. I do, however, suggest a buff for added UPF and wind protection, not to mention sunblock with zinc. I use Badger brand.

Don’t own a pair? No worries, as The Sport Stop has snowshoes for sale or rent (see below offer for Press Pass members!). If you opt to buy, we carry MSR, Tubbs, Atlas and Red Feather brands. A great way to get started snow shoeing is with the MSR EVO Snow Shoe Kit.

Now that you have the gear and are ready to get out the door, the question is where to? Sibley Lake or Cutler Hill are a good bet. Sibley does not allow dogs, while Cutler is dog friendly. Both have groomed trails, so be mindful of staying out of the cross-country skiers’ tracks. Or, to really challenge yourself, obtain an uphill pass from Antelope Butte to be one of the first to experience the thrill of the Butte’s pristine slopes! Want to stay closer to home? Check out Sheridan’s .8 mile South Park loop. No matter where you go, you are sure to find adventure around every corner!

Happy trails!

By Jake Vernon, The Sport Stop

Jake is a trail runner from Iowa and has called Wyoming home for the last eight years and counting.