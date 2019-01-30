Lady Rams and Lady Eagles look to get back on track

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team hadn’t lost consecutive games until last week.

The Lady Rams had steadily improved, but they hit a stumbling block and were dealt two defeats in two days, falling on the road to Wright and at home against Rocky Mountain.

The Tongue River girls team sits in a similar position, having lost two straight contests to Rocky Mountain and Moorcroft.

One of those losing streaks will come to an end Thursday night when Big Horn hosts the Lady Eagles for a nonconference matchup. Tongue River sits at 1-2 in Northwest quadrant play and 3-12 overall. The Lady Rams are 2-1 in the Northeast quadrant and 9-5 overall.

Big Horn head coach Kip Butler hopes his team can rebound after back-to-back dispiriting defeats.

“There should be a little fire burning after two losses,” Butler said.

The Lady Rams watched film Monday evening and focused on improving their offensive rebounding and perimeter ball denial on defense.

Butler said Big Horn has athletes capable of jumping passing lanes and making it tougher for opponents to move the ball, something they didn’t do well enough in the recent losses.

“Last weekend we let teams kind of dictate offensively what they wanted to do and we kind of sat back on our heels,” Butler said.

If the Lady Rams come out with defensive intensity Thursday night, it could spell trouble for Tongue River.

Aided by its full-court defense, Big Horn won 64-26 in Dayton on Jan. 12. The Lady Eagles turned the ball over 43 times in that contest, a number that must decrease for TR to remain competitive against its neighboring rival.

Tongue River head coach Ryan Alley said the team made a few adjustments after the first game against Big Horn to hopefully do better with the Lady Rams’ press. Alley said the team has also emphasized being more decisive on offense and hustling when the basketball is up for grabs.

“[Big Horn] got most, if not all, of the 50-50 balls (in the first game), so we’ve been working on playing hard and that aggressiveness,” Alley said. The Lady Eagles will drill their press break and walk through it before the game as well. With an amped-up crowd in Big Horn, limiting turnovers will be paramount for TR.

“I guarantee it’ll be a packed house there,” Alley said. “The energy is going to be one of the highest that we’ll see all year long … It’ll be a fun game.”

Thursday marks the first of three games in a row for Big Horn — the Lady Rams host Buffalo on Friday and Newcastle on Saturday — while Tongue River plays Sundance on Friday and is off Saturday.

Butler said three consecutive contests will serve as a good indicator of the team’s stamina and ability to perform well in the postseason.

“It’ll be a tough week where we’ll have to work, and we’ll have to be mentally sharp,” Butler said. “…A three-game stretch, not everything’s going to go the way you planned it or the way you want it to. It’s how you respond to certain things that happen as a team.”

Butler and Alley were teammates on the Tongue River High School basketball team and recalled the fun atmosphere during games against Big Horn.

“I just remember the rivalry,” Butler said. “Always a good, quality energy in the gym. It just has always been that way.”

The game tips off Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Big Horn High School.