Rams host Eagles in battle of differing styles

BIG HORN — Before every game begins, the Tongue River High School boys basketball team gathers for a brief reminder to play as a team.

The Eagles count up from one to six. After three, the players chant, “TR!” Upon reaching six, they shout, “Together!”

“That’s just to try and push our ‘We before me’-type attitude,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said.

The Eagles will need to work particularly well as a team when they travel to Big Horn this Thursday to face the rival Rams.

“We gotta do it together, especially against a good team like Big Horn,” Hanson said. “…We’re not going to beat them if we’re all playing as individuals.”

The Eagles stand at 1-2 in Northwest quadrant competition and 4-11 overall. TR has won two of its last three games, including a convincing 84-37 victory over Moorcroft last Saturday.

The Rams are 3-0 in Northeast quadrant play and 11-3 overall. Big Horn is coming off a double-digit loss at home to Rocky Mountain, however, and looking to get back on track. The Rams won eight in a row before the recent loss, including a 78-44 victory at Tongue River earlier this month.

Big Horn has won six of the last seven contests between the cross-county rivals, but that doesn’t mean the Rams can simply show up and expect to win.

“You always gotta be ready to play those (games),” Big Horn head coach Mike Daley said.

“If you’re not, you can be knocked off pretty easily. I guarantee you Tongue River is going to walk in here with one thing in mind, and that’s giving the Rams another loss.”

Daley said this week will serve as preparation for regional competition next month. The Rams have three home games in three days against quality opponents, — Tongue River, Buffalo and Newcastle — similar to what they will face when a state berth is on the line.

For TR, the game is another chance to make progress. The Eagles have improved as the year has carried on, especially after seeing a team twice. Tongue River lost by 38 points the first time it played Wright and were defeated by 23 points the second time. The Eagles fell by 30 to Greybull in the teams’ first matchup then only lost by two points in the second contest.

Hanson hopes that trend continues in the second game against Big Horn.

“We’ve been seeing lots of significant improvements, and it’s another way to gauge that,” Hanson said.

The game features a clash of playing styles. Big Horn uses its suffocating defense and scoring near the rim to win, while Tongue River relies more on outside shooting and usually plays more high-scoring contests.

Hanson said the Eagles will need to make better passes to have a chance to compete against a top-tier opponent.

“It’s just trying to move the ball a little bit better, move players around a little bit better and just try and get [Big Horn] over-rotated and take advantage of that,” Hanson said. “…It’s respecting what they have and knowing that they’re legit while at the same time stepping up and competing. You want to compete against the best.”

The game tips off Thursday at 8 p.m. at Big Horn High School.