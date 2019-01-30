Super Carne Asada

Just a few more days until one of the best times of the year — new commercials come out! Being a Bills fan, I haven’t had the joy of having a horse in the race since I was knee high to a grasshopper watching my dad accidentally kicking the TV helping a field goal on its way. It missed, along with the Bills four times in a row. Since then, the most exciting thing has been drafting Josh Allen and watching him hurdle Pro Bowl linebackers like they were playing flag football.

All that aside — and being sick of watching the Patriots play the in the Super Bowl all the time — we can drown our sorrows in nachos and carne asada tacos.

The thing about carne asada is it’s super easy and super good. Any leftovers you have can be sprinkled on the nachos you are also making on Saturday. Don’t forget to shoot me an invite when you make both of these items because your house will be the place to be.

The keys to a great carne asada are pretty simple. Marinade, cook quickly and cut against the grain. Do that and you will be serving up some mouth-watering tacos to your guests in no time.

It’s supposed to be 30 degrees and snowing Sunday, so you might have to skip the grill. Optimally, you would like to reach at least 500 degrees before you slap your steak on, and that might be hard to do with some older grills so cold. A well-seasoned cast iron skillet is another fine choice to accomplish a nice sear.

Carne asada is traditionally made using skirt or flank steak, but flank wins out in my book. Its meatier and not and as stringy as skirt. Whatever meat you choose, make sure you give it time to marinade. It’s all about the marinade with carne asada. I suggest at least two hours, but overnight is preferred.

When you are finished cooking, make sure to cut against the grain into strips for tacos, or smaller cubes to put on your nachos.

I hope your Super Bowl weekend is a success and you enjoy your company!

Ingredients

2 limes juiced

4 cloves garlic crushed

1/2 cup orange juice

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1 jalapeno minced

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 2 pound flank steak

Directions

1. In a gallon size resealable bag, combine lime juice, crushed garlic, orange juice, cilantro, salt, pepper, olive oil, jalapeno, and vinegar. Squeeze it around to mix it up.

2. Put the entire flank steak into the resealable bag. Seal it up tight. Make sure all the meat is exposed to the marinade, squishing the bag around to coat. Refrigerate for at least two hours, or overnight.

3. Heat an outdoor grill or cast iron skillet to high heat.

4. Remove the flank steak from the marinade, and discard excess marinade. Cook on the grill for 7 to 10 minutes per side.

5. Once done, remove from heat and let rest 10 minutes. Slice against the grain, and serve.